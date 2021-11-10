Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Best Face Washes For Sensitive Skin

Anyone with sensitive skin knows that finding the right face wash can be a challenge. Cleansing skin means stripping it of dirt and debris but can often cause redness, itchiness, or discomfort for those with sensitive skin.

The solution? Use a gentle face wash without harsh chemicals, extra additives, or strong fragrances. This is often easier said than done, especially for anyone facing additional skin issues such as dryness, acne, hyperpigmentation, or wrinkles. But generally speaking, it’s best to look for hydrating face washes made specifically for sensitive skin that can gently remove oil and impurities from skin without stripping away natural moisture.

When it comes to sensitive skin face wash, what’s not in the product is almost more important than what is. Wondering what to steer clear of? It can be best to avoid strong scents and strong chemicals such as parabens or sulfates. Soap-free cleansers are always a good idea, and skip harsh exfoliating products unless you have acne-prone skin.

Sometimes, trial and error is the best way to find the best face wash for sensitive skin. Luckily, many skincare brands are making options for sensitive skin for all skin types and budgets. Here are some of the best face washes for sensitive skin you can find for a healthy complexion free of irritation and redness.

Best overall face wash for sensitive skin: Aveeno Calm and Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $8.97

Ideal for irritated, sensitive skin, the Aveeno Calm and Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser is a milky gel that whisks away makeup remnants, dirt, and oil. It gently moisturizes dry skin without clogging pores.

The non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic product is free of fragrances, sulfates, alcohol, dyes, phthalates, and parabens, meaning it won’t irritate sensitive skin.

Best face wash for combination, sensitive skin: Face Wash by CETAPHIL, Daily Facial Cleanser for Sensitive, Combination to Oily Skin

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $13.71

The Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser balances the skin by removing makeup and oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

The foaming cleanser deep cleans without overdrying or tightening skin, leaving it dewy, refreshed, and clear. The hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic cleanser won’t clog pores and is gentle enough to use multiple times per day.

Best calming face wash for sensitive skin: Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser & Makeup Remover Facial Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.43

The Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser calms irritated overly sensitive skin. It gently reduces redness while simultaneously deep cleaning and hydrating skin.

A 2-in-1 product, the cleanser removes makeup and washes away dirt, oil, and bacteria from the face. It’s soap-free, fragrance-free, and gentle enough to use both morning and night.

Best face wash for sensitive skin with rosacea: Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, Acne, Eczema & Rosacea

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $8.22

The Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Facial Cleanser has minimal ingredients so as to not irritate already red or very dry skin. The mild cleanser is gentle enough to treat skin suffering from acne, eczema, or rosacea, too.

The polyglycerin formula contains no essential oils, soap, fragrance, or parabens. Plus, its creamy texture will feel soft and hydrating on dull, tired skin.

Best face wash for sensitive dry skin: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.99

Ideal for flaky or dry skin, the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Cleanser uses gentle ingredients like prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, and niacinamide to hydrate skin without clogging pores.

The milky cleanser helps skin retain moisture and softness while removing makeup and soaking off dirt and oil. The no-residue cleanser keeps the skin barrier intact and pH balanced. Although it’s technically made for the face, it also keeps dry, sensitive hands clean and moisturized.

Best face wash for sensitive oily skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser for Oily Skin

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.99

The La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser is best for oily or acne-prone sensitive skin. The formula cleans skin and banishes oil without overdrying or irritating skin.

Active ingredient Zinc Pidolate purifies skin and maintains the pH balance. The formula is gentle enough for frequent use and is free of alcohol, parabens, soap, and oil.

Best nourishing face wash for sensitive skin: Bioderma – Face Cleanser

​​

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $8.99

The Bioderma Gel Face Cleanser is made for oily skin, gently absorbing grease and purifying skin without overdrying. The refreshing gel foams into a lather and deep cleans without irritating or creating additional sensitivity for the skin.

With long-term use, the D.A.F. complex will strengthen and improve the tolerance of facial skin. It’s also safe to use on sensitive, oily neck or upper back skin.

Best face wash for sensitive skin and eczema: Burt’s Bees Face Cleanser, Facial Wash for Sensitive Skin

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.99

Especially apt for sensitive skin and eczema, Burt’s Bees Facial Cleanser helps moisturize, refresh, and smooth skin without causing any irritation or redness.

The cleanser, which was awarded a Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association is fragrance-free and made from 98.9% natural ingredients such as aloe vera and rice extracts.

Best face wash for sensitive skin in winter: Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser with Pump Dispenser | Fragrance, Gluten, and Sulfate Free | For Sensitive Skin | 8 Fl Oz

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.99

The Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser is a chemical-free wash that removes oil and impurities without overdrying the skin. Free of parabens, dyes, lanolin, formaldehyde, and other irritating chemicals, the cleanser is gentle enough for daily, extended use.

This cleanser is ideal for use during the cold winter months when skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and ichthyosis, or even just dryness from the cold are especially bothersome.

Best hydrating face wash for sensitive skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel for Sensitive Skin

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $8.17

For a super hydration boost gentle enough for sensitive skin, use the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel. The ultra-moisturizing formula contains hyaluronic acid to ensure skin is clean, smooth, and hydrated after each use.

The soap-free lathering gel rinses off dirt and bacteria without stripping skin of its essential moisture barrier to keep it looking fresh and glowy.

Best budget face wash for sensitive skin: Clean & Clear Essentials Foaming Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.49

The Clean & Clear Essentials Foaming Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin is best for budget-conscious shoppers looking for a gentle, oil-free formula to keep skin irritation at bay.

The foaming cleanser removes dirt, oil, and impurities from skin without overdrying and prevents breakouts, too.

Best exfoliating face wash for sensitive skin: Bliss Fab Foaming 2-In-1 Cleanser & Exfoliator

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.97

The Bliss Fab Foaming Face Wash offers double the cleaning action, acting as both a cleanser and exfoliator. Ingredients like bamboo buffers exfoliate while the fresh flower botanicals cleanse and soothe leaving skin soft, silky, and irritation-free.

Additional ingredients such as rose hips, passionfruit, and chamomile help calm redness and dryness for an all-over clean and hydrated complexion.

Best face wash for acne-prone sensitive skin: Cetaphil Acne Face Wash, Gentle Clear Clarifying Acne Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.97

Although the Cetaphil Gentle Face Wash is formulated with 2% salicylic acid to fight acne, it also has nourishing and hydrating ingredients such as aloe and white tea to soothe and hydrate sensitive skin.

This cleanser works to improve and repair the skin barrier, which will help sensitive skin become less irritated and red over time.

Which sensitive skin face wash is best for your Life & Style?

With so many face washes made specifically for sensitive skin, anyone struggling with redness and irritation can find a product that helps.

When choosing a face wash for sensitive skin, it’s important to recognize what other skin conditions or issues you may have in order to get just the right one.

Anyone with dry sensitive skin should try a hydrating face wash, while those with acne-prone skin would be better off with a gentle exfoliating cleanser. If hyperpigmentation or aging is an issue, a vitamin C cleanser can help.

With so many options available for those with sensitive skin, it can be hard to find just the right one. When in doubt, always opt for a soap-free, fragrance-free formula with just a few ingredients to avoid any additional irritation and keep your complexion healthy and clear.