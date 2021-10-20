Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you have super oily skin, you may think that moisturizer is the last thing you need. But that may be the exact thing your skin needs! Experts confirm that when your skin overproduces natural oils, it’s actually a cry for help due to dehydration and it becomes oily as a result. They confirm the only real fix is a good moisturizer for oily skin to keep it properly hydrated.

Dehydrated skin is a common problem for many people, usually in the winter when the cold air sucks out the skin’s moisture. However, many people struggle with this skin issue year-round and it’s not fun!

It’s strongly recommended to use a moisturizer on a daily basis for oily skin to restore a healthy balance. Below are the top recommended moisturizers that will help restore your skin to a more natural balance, keeping it hydrated and healthy.

The Best Moisturizer You Can Buy

The Best Overall Moisturizer: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $19.99

Created by a reputable beauty and skincare company, this product has been voted the best moisturizer for oily skin; with nearly five stars by almost 20,000 users. It’s an oil-free moisturizer for every skin type, replenishes moisture into your delicate skin, and “restores the skin’s natural barrier.” If your skin is especially sensitive, this is the perfect product for you!

This facial moisturizer offers 48-hour hydration and restores your natural skin barrier after an hour. The lightweight cream nourishes, comforts, and soothes the skin. For full effect, apply the moisturizer to the face and neck every morning and evening. Its gentle and oil-free texture will be quickly absorbed and start its magic!

The Best Moisturizer for the Animal Lover: Acure Incredibly Clear Mattifying Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.32

If you’re someone who only uses cruelty-free-based beauty lines, this may be the best moisturizer for oily skin that supports your morals to boot! This is a formulated product for acne and oil-prone skin. It’s also designed by the skin and hair wellness company Acure who keeps its products free of chemicals and animal cruelty.

This vegan facial moisturizer is easily absorbed upon application and improves the skin’s appearance and texture. With lilac extract and chlorella, it uses these properties to hydrate your skin with a powerful moisturizer. Using only the best sources for the skin’s health, this is the perfect facial remedy for someone who wants a beauty product created without harm to animals.

The Best Moisturizer with Dermatology Approval: Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $13.00

Do you prefer having a facial product that has clinically proven results and is also dermatologist tested as well? We get that you may feel better having such labels as proof of desired results. This face moisturizer for oily skin is specially created for acne breakouts and comes as a lightweight moisturizer to protect against facial blemishes and unwanted pimples.

This facial and non-comedogenic moisturizer has been tested by certified dermatologists who back up its benefit as one of the best moisturizers for oily skin. It has been clinically proven to reduce oily skin and is crafted as a quality moisturizer for safe and daily use. This 99% natural facial lotion also proves to deliver vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants your skin needs to stay healthy and radiant.

The Best Moisturizer for Blackheads: Era Organics Tea Tree Oil Face Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $18.00

Perhaps you have more of a problem with pesky blackheads and need a good moisturizer for oily skin to deal with it. This facial moisturizer uses tea tree oil for acne utilizing a “centuries-old remedy” that still proves effective. This face moisturizer counteracts blackheads, cystic acne, and redness to balance your skin’s health for a smooth appearance.

With a four-star rating, it’s voted as a top contender for the best moisturizer for oily skin. Its moisturizing ingredients create a balancing remedy that’s necessary for your skin’s health. This botanical and food-grade formula will definitely help your skin achieve a healthier appearance and help counteract blackheads.

The Best Moisturizer for Men: MARLOWE. No. 123 Men’s Facial Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $13.99

Are you a man looking for a moisturizer to improve some skin issues? This product may be a perfect starting point as a good moisturizer for oily skin! Marlowe’s skin and facial remedy hydrates dry skin to clean your face and provide a natural moisturizing effect.

Their men’s facial lotion provides a unique blend of passionflower fruit, green tea, and willow bark extract to nourish and restore a skin’s natural health. Along with a nice balance of aloe and citrus and a woody base, it has a refreshing scent for its face moisturizer for oily skin and is suitable for all skin types. Water-based, lightweight, and chemical, and cruelty-free to boot, this is a great face moisturizer for oily skin in men.

The Best Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin: L’Oreal Paris Skincare Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $13.00

This water-based moisturizer delivers hydration of a facial lotion but in a quick-absorbing, gel-like moisturizer. It will leave your skin feeling properly hydrated and softer to the touch. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and aloe water, this moisturizer is lightweight and provides hydration that keeps your skin hydrated for up to 72 full hours.

Its ingredient of aloe vera is universally acknowledged to contain 75 nutritional elements: including 12 minerals, 27 amino acids, and 6 vitamins that provide soothing relief. Its other main ingredient, hyaluronic acid, is a natural molecule that enhances moisture retention and natural skin hydration. All built together, this is a top moisturizer for oily skin.

The Best Moisturizer for an Oil-free Choice: FORMULA Seriously Shine-Free Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.99

This is a perfect choice for those seeking an oil-free moisturizer while taking care of your sensitive skin. This formula moisturizer contains aloe vera that softens the skin while bamboo extract absorbs excess oil in your pores. It also contains natural botanicals that are already fully proven to work wonders on your skin and pores.

It has an oil-free mattifying moisturizer designed with oily skin needs in mind. Its ingredients are proven effective, made cruelty-free, and at a very cheap and convenient price. It’s a top choice for a quality moisturizer for oily skin without a doubt.

The Best Moisturizer for Clean Hydration: Belif the True Cream Aqua Bomb Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $38.00

This moisturizer is an ultra-lightweight, oil-free cream that refreshes your skin while also providing effective hydration. It’s also free of free radicals and neutralizes this unwanted agent, improving your skin elasticity and minimizing pores. It’s a nice and clean form of skin hydration every person should consider for their daily routine.

To boot, it’s made without mineral oil, synthetic fragrances or dyes and is cruelty-free for animal lovers. With 5 star reviews from over one thousand satisfied customers, this is a top choice for a clean moisturizer for oily skin and proper hydration. If you want clean hydration, this is one to strongly consider.

The Best Moisturizer for the Health Girl: Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.47

This three-in-one facial moisturizer nourishes and hydrates sensitive skin and acts as a protectant. It contains a broad spectrum SPF 35 that helps prevent damaging UVA and UVB rays from harming your skin. What’s more, is that all Cetaphil products are designed to be effective yet also non-irritating for its users.

The Edelweiss flower extract ingredient nourishes to repair the skin’s barrier and to have a long-lasting effect. As another benefit, the moisturizer is non-greasy, fragrance-free and its paraben-free formula won’t clog pores. If you want a moisturizer that’s healthy and low-priced, this is the best moisturizer for you.

The Best Moisturizer for Probiotic Health: Hero Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.99

The Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer is a pore-purifier to keep the skin feeling smooth and balanced. As reassurance of quality, this brand has the award-winning Mighty Patch. Their lightweight face cream is the final step in your personal daily routine for smooth and clear-looking skin to make you feel confident.

This facial moisturizer for oily skin not only purifies your skin, it also promotes good bacteria to smooth and soften your facial texture. It’s also free of nasty petrolatum, parabens, fragrance, artificial colors, silicones, and mineral oils. This unique probiotic formula supports a healthy skin balance and is safe for all skin types, offering excellent results for your skin.

The Best Moisturizer for Travel: Olay Regenerist MicroSculpting Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $45.99

This daily face moisturizer hydrates to visibly firm your skin for an improved look. Its hydrating formula ensures maximized moisture by blending into your skin and strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier. It does this by moisturizing for a firmer yet younger-looking appearance.

This top moisturizer for oily skin is formulated with Vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid, helping the skin reform and removing dead skin cells. It also firms up any wrinkles and improves hydration. With daily use, your skin can be built to be strong and glowing again. Isn’t that what we all want?

Which Moisturizer is Best for Your Life & Style?

Finding the right and best moisturizer for oily skin doesn’t have to be hard once you know what your skin needs and what works for you. Sometimes, it’s best to use beauty products that are plant-based, completely natural, and provide your skin with needed nutrients to thrive. And men, women, and kids can all benefit from taking care of their skin with the best moisturizers for oily skin.

Eventually, you’ll even find your favorite, like beauty Jennifer Lopez did! Also, know that the earlier you start taking care of your skin, the better results it means down the road. Just be sure to use the best products for your personal skin to get the job done right!