The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin in 2021

Struggling with acne is no fun—breakouts are painful, hard to get rid of, and can make you feel self-conscious. Trying to cover acne with foundation helps, but sometimes, makeup aggravates your skin more than it helps it. Fortunately, beauty brands have done the work to create foundations specifically for acne.

When looking for a foundation to reduce and soothe acne, you should look for ingredients like salicylic acid. Be sure to avoid things like parabens and phthalates in your foundation, as they cause flare-ups. If you can find a foundation that’s cruelty-free or vegan, even better! But if you’re looking to trade breakouts for airbrushed skin like Kim Kardashian’s, there are plenty of foundations to help you get there.

Because there are so many foundations out there that help cover and reduce acne, we’ve compiled a list of the best foundations for acne-prone skin. You’re sure to find something on this list that will help you take on the day with your best face forward!

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin You Can Buy

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for Different Skin Tones: NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation

Price: $10.69

With 42 shades to choose from, you’re sure to find something that suits your skin tone. This foundation offers 24 hours of coverage with a matte finish, so you won’t have to worry about reapplying makeup or looking shiny. Not only that, but it’s also waterproof, so your color correction lasts all day.

NYX is cruelty-free and certified by PETA. It’s gentle on sensitive skin and shouldn’t cause any breakouts. This foundation for acne prone skin will easily cover any blemishes and help prevent more from surfacing. You and your skin will love this product.

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for Younger-Looking Skin: COVERGIRL & Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation

Price: $8.99

This foundation for acne prone skin comes in 12 shades ranging from ivory to tan. Not only is this formula gentle on the skin, but it’s also loaded with SPF 28 for protection against the sun. Thanks to this addition, you don’t have to worry about damaging your face with the sun’s harmful rays.

This product also works as an anti-aging foundation because it reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. You’ll look younger and feel better wearing this product while combating breakouts. Plus, it’s certified cruelty-free by the Leaping Bunny organization.

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for Long-Lasting Coverage: Dermablend Smooth Liquid Camo Foundation for Dry Skin with SPF 25

Price: $37.00

This SPF 25 foundation comes in 15 shades, so you can find the perfect color match for your skin tone. It’s formulated for dry, sensitive skin and has a moisturizing formula that improves softness. Plus, you’ll cover up blemishes and skin imperfections for up to 24 hours. Because of the rich formula, it feels only slightly cakey, but it certainly won’t look that way!

Your sensitive skin will love this medium coverage foundation because it goes on the skin so smoothly. It has a luminous finish that offers a radiant glow. Whether you have scars, sunspots, or acne, this foundation covers it all!

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin that’s Dermatologist Recommended: Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Acne and Blemish Fighting Liquid Foundation

Price: $11.99

This is the perfect product for anybody who wants a foundation that works overtime to help take care of breakouts. That’s because this is an acne-fighting foundation that uses MicroClear technology and salicylic acid to treat breakouts and blemishes while preventing new ones.

This dermatologist-developed Amazon Choice foundation provides breathable coverage that won’t leave your face feeling cakey. You also won’t have to worry about clogging pores or leaving your face with a greasy feeling. If you’re looking for a dermatologist-recommended foundation, you’ve found it here!

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for a Natural Finish: Almay Clear Complexion Makeup

Price: $7.94

This foundation offers 14 shades to choose from and is cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic. Not only that, but it’s also an Amazon Choice foundation! It uses salicylic acid to reduce blemishes and redness. The matte finish gives you a natural appearance, almost as if you’re not wearing any makeup at all!

In addition, this foundation minimizes pores, controls shine, and reduces acne flare-ups while remaining breathable on your skin. If you have acne-prone, oily, or combination skin, this foundation will be a welcome addition to your beauty bag.

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for an Airbrushed Look: Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation

Price: $11.00

This full-coverage foundation comes in 24 shades ranging from light to dark. It’s lightweight, long-lasting, and will be comfortable on your skin for up to 24 hours. If you’re looking for an airbrushed effect, look no further than HD Liquid Coverage from Catrice.

This brand is vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, oil-free, alcohol-free, and is made in Italy. It has a matte finish, so it won’t leave your face looking shiny or oily. It’s gentle on sensitive skin, and with the airy formula, you’ll hardly feel like you’re wearing makeup at all!

The Best Affordable Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin: Maybelline Dream Pure Skin Clearing BB Cream

Price: $4.18

While this brand only has 5 shades to choose from, it’s an excellent deal for a foundation. It uses salicylic acid to help clear acne while covering up imperfections. The formula is oil-free and lightweight, so you’ll hardly feel like you’re wearing it. With this product, you’ll notice a matte finish, hydrated skin, smaller pores, and a beautiful, velvety effect.

This foundation is best for normal and oily skin and is intended for light coverage. It’s an Amazon Choice when it comes to foundations, and with over 5,000 happy reviews, you can’t go wrong!

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for Gentle Texture: Colorescience Tint du Soleil SPF 30 UV Protective Foundation

Price: $55.00

This foundation offers 4 different shades and includes SPF 30 protection! It’s great for covering up acne while protecting your face from sun damage. The formula has a mousse-like texture and isn’t too heavy on the coverage, so you’ll barely feel like you’re wearing it.

The product is neither drying nor oily and applies smoothly. It provides a very natural finish, so your face won’t look shiny as it wears throughout the day. It’s hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, oils, fragrances, and dyes.

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin with a Full Makeup Kit: MagicMinerals Deluxe AirBrush Foundation by Jerome Alexander

Price: $65.00

This foundation offers lightweight, breathable coverage for all skin types. Choose from 12 different shades to find your ideal match. The formula conceals even difficult-to-cover areas with a soft, matte finish without caking, creasing, or streaking.

In addition to being gentle on acne-prone skin, this also serves as an anti-aging foundation due to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and Argireline. This product also comes with brushes, a liquid silk primer, and an air finish setting spray, offering quite a bargain for flawless makeup!

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for Heavy Coverage: CLINIQUE by Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup

Price: $12.64

With 11 color options to choose from, this liquid foundation for acne controls breakouts while managing excess oil on your face. When paired with a primer, coverage can last up to 12 hours. It provides buildable coverage and uses salicylic acid to help reduce acne.

This foundation has a matte finish, so your skin will look natural and velvety upon application. With this foundation, you’ll help fight blemishes, soothe soreness, and combat redness, so you won’t have to feel self-conscious about your skin any longer!

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for Light Coverage: Dermablend Flawless Creator Multi-Use Liquid Foundation Makeup

Price: $40.00

This foundation is dermatologist tested, allergy tested, non-comedogenic, and perfect for sensitive skin with warm undertones. The formula is made without water, oils, triclosan, phthalates, and fragrances. With only 10 ingredients, this vegan, cruelty-free foundation is perfect for acne-prone skin.

The pigments are concentrated to provide full coverage in a lightweight formula. Make sure to shake this product well before using it, as the ingredients will naturally separate. With this foundation, a little goes a long way, so be sure to start with just a few drops before building coverage.

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin with Natural Ingredients: e.l.f., Acne Fighting Foundation

Price: $10.99

With three color options, this foundation is cruelty-free, vegan, and free from ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, hydroquinone, phthalates, parabens, and nonylphenol. Essentially, it’s free from all the bad stuff some companies put into their makeup. Instead, e.l.f infuses their foundation with salicylic acid, camphor, tea tree, witch-hazel, and aloe for a soothing and gentle application.

This acne-fighting foundation has SPF 25 for better skin protection. In addition, the formula provides light coverage while giving you that flawless finish you aspire for. Goodbye blemishes, acne, and redness. Hello, confidence!

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin with SPF: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Compact Lightweight Cream Foundation Makeup

$8.45

With SPF 55 coverage (the highest of any compact foundation), this foundation for acne-prone skin is great for protecting your skin from sun damage. It also contains vitamins A, B5, C, and E, which will nourish skin at the surface. Thanks to the formula being dermatologist tested and non-comedogenic, it won’t clog pores.

The non-greasy formula provides buildable coverage while remaining silky and lightweight. An Amazon Choice, this foundation prevents skin damage while reducing acne, redness, blemishes, and imperfections.

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin for Sensitive Skin: Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation

Price: $66.00

This foundation is cruelty-free and vegan. With 12 color choices to choose from, the acne-friendly formula uses salicylic acid to reduce and fight blemishes. It’s not cakey or heavy to wear; in fact, it’s lightweight while offering full coverage. If you have rosacea or sensitive skin, this will be a perfect product for you.

This pick is great for anyone suffering from acne because it smooths out texture and won’t clog pores. Even better, it’s also formulated with SPF 25 protection, so not only are you reducing acne, but you’re also stopping potential sun damage. Your skin will love this product on all fronts!

Which Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin is Best for your Life & Style?

When you struggle with acne, finding your holy grail foundation is not easy. In addition to matching your skin tone, type, and texture, you also have to consider how the ingredients may impact your acne-prone skin.

Thankfully, makeup brands have come a long way in developing foundations with acne sufferers in mind. When choosing the best foundation for you, be sure to review the ingredients to see if anything doesn’t agree with your skin. It’s also ideal to find a foundation that’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores and contribute to breakouts.

Now that you have some promising products to explore, you can look forward to clearer skin ahead! Acne may be a burden, but don’t let it take your confidence away. At the end of the day, you don’t need to wear makeup to be beautiful. You just need to be you!