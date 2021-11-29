Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Shampoos for Fine Hair in 2021

Everyone wants a head of bouncy, voluminous hair. But getting that extra volume can be tough, especially if your hair is fine. It’s important to note that fine hair and thin hair actually aren’t the same thing. Fine speaks to the size of each individual strand. So, those with fine hair may have smaller/thinner singular hairs, while others with thin hair may have less hair on their head. Either way, if you want to increase the volume of flat, fine, thin or limp hair, your best bet is to use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner for fine hair.

When selecting the right volumizing shampoo for fine hair, the formula should clear out all the dirt, grit, oil, and dead skin cells that can weigh smaller hair strands and fine hair down. Considering fine hair can often appear oilier, the trick is finding a shampoo that gets rid of oil, but also infuses hair with the moisture it needs to stay healthy for a natural lift and shine.

The best volumizing shampoos for fine hair remove oil, add in just enough hydration and lift hair up from root to tip. Shoppers may want to consider a natural shampoo, as chemicals, parabens, and sulfates can weigh locks down. Another key ingredient to look for is filloxane, which strengthens hair follicles, creating the appearance of thicker hair.

If you aren’t sure where to begin, don’t worry. Use this list to select the best shampoo for fine hair for you.

Best overall shampoo for fine hair: BIOLAGE Volumebloom Shampoo

Price: $32.00

This gentle shampoo uses cotton flower to infuse hair and rid hair of oil and grease without stripping off its natural moisture. The Biolage Volumebloom Shampoo for fine hair is paraben-free and has a pleasant, floral fragrance.

The brand suggests pairing this shampoo with the matching Volumebloom volumizing conditioner for fine hair and then blow drying hair by flipping it upside down.

Best shampoo bar for fine hair: Garnier Whole Blends Oat Delicacy Softening Shampoo Bar for Fine Hair

Price: $7.49

The Garnier Whole Blends Oat Delicacy Shampoo comes in a bar specifically formulated to give fine hair a natural lift. It’s gentle enough for those ages 3 and up to use.

The shampoo bar is free of silicone, soap, dye, and preservatives, and uses rice cream and responsibly-sourced milk to boost volume from the roots. The brand’s commitment to sustainability goes even further, as the shampoo has zero plastic packaging.

Best shampoo for fine hair with filloxane: Redken Volume Injection Shampoo

Price: $11.50

This paraben-free shampoo best for fine or processed hair has 1% filloxane, which uses molecular technology to infuse hair strands and make them appear thicker and healthier for a voluminous lift.

The Redken Volume Injection Shampoo also has softening and silicone polymers that keep your hair silky and smooth.

Best volumizing shampoo for fine hair: Kenra Volumizing Shampoo

Price: $16.99

Kenra Volumizing Shampoo claims to increase volume by 30% using a special PH-balancing system. It lifts hair at the root and ensures strands are silky soft, volumizing without damaging hair or stripping moisture out.

Pair the shampoo with the brand’s volumizing conditioner, spray, and mousse for optimal volume results.

Best shampoo for fine, color-treated hair: Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo

Price: $30.50

This silicon-free, vegan, lightweight hydrating shampoo is best for color-treated hair that’s also fine or thin.

Pureology’s Hydrate Sheer Shampoo uses ingredients like green tea, jojoba, sage, as well as a signature aromatherapy blend of bergamot, patchouli, and lavender to hydrate and amp up volume, all while leaving freshly hydrated locks with a delicate, clean scent.

Best strengthening shampoo for fine hair: OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

Price: $

The Ouai Shampoo for fine hair uses active ingredients like keratin, biotin, and chia seed oil to restore hair to a smooth, supple, and voluminous state.

Free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, the Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo is also safe for color-treated hair, strengthening strands as it hydrates and nourishes.

Best 24-hour volumizer shampoo for fine hair: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Volume Filler Thickening Cleansing Shampoo

Price: $5.99

See results after one use with the L’Oreal Paris Elvive Volume Filler Shampoo, which amps up hair with extra volume for 24 hours after use. The shampoo uses filloxane to thicken and support hair strands and volumes, giving locks the lift and shine they need.

The L’Oreal shampoo offers volume that lasts with a light, long-lasting floral scent. Make sure to combine this shampoo for fine hair with the accompanying filloxane-infused L’Oreal Paris Elvive Volume Filler Conditioner.

Best sulfate-free shampoo for fine hair: Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Price: $6.97

Volumize fine hair from root to tip with the Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Shampoo. It uses ingredients like rosemary, peppermint, oats, and cucumber to refresh the scalp, thicken hair, and volumize strands from top to bottom.

Safe for color-treated and extra-fine or damaged hair, the paraben-free shampoo soothes, softens, and lifts hair for a refreshed, volumized look

Best organic shampoo for fine hair: Malie Organics Shampoo

Price: $29.00

Those in the market for the best organic shampoo for fine hair should try Malie Organics Shampoo, which is 70% organic. The non-greasy formula is ideal for all hair types and free of parabens, petroleum, and sulfates.

The shampoo is gentle enough to use daily, leaving hair refreshed, smooth and volumized thanks to botanicals that protect hair against damage and dryness.

Best shampoo for fine and fragile hair: L’Oreal Paris EverStrong Thickening Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Price: $13.99

The L’Oreal Paris Everstrong Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Set uses ingredients like rosemary leaf to thicken, strengthen, and hydrate hair. The kit is best for fragile, fine hair as it protects against damage and hair loss.

Free of sulfates, dyes, gluten, and parabens, the Everstrong line claims to make hair 15x stronger, infusing locks with additional thickness and volume, too.

Best biotin shampoo for fine hair: OGX Thick & Full Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo

Price: $5.74

The OGX Thick & Full Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo uses a blend of biotin, collagen, and vitamins to boost volume naturally. Bamboo fiber extract, vitamin B7, and hydrolyzed wheat protein nourish and thicken hair for a bouncy, shiny mane.

Even the finest hair will appear thicker with this sulfate-free shampoo, and combining it with the Extra Strength Volumizing Conditioner ensures hair is not only thicker but hydrated and healthy, too.

Best thickening shampoo for fine hair: Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo

Price: $15.00

For a deep infusion of bergamot, lemon, and white sage, use the Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo. The natural active ingredients increase volume in fine hair while retaining hair’s moisture.

The shampoo also uses thickening agents and panthenol to strengthen hair, prevent damage, and give the appearance of thicker, healthier hair.

Best lightweight shampoo for fine hair: John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Shampoo

Price: $6.69

For a lightweight infusion of natural fullness, the John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Shampoo for fine hair pumps up volume and enhances shine.

The shampoo is safe for color-treated hair and specially formulated to boost limp or flat hair. Its lightweight formula won’t weigh or drag hair down and instead, gives hair that extra lift it needs.

Best professional shampoo for fine hair: MATRIX Total Results High Amplify Volumizing Shampoo

Price: $6.75

The Matrix Total Results High Amplify Volumizing Shampoo uses strengthening proteins for an immediate lift and long-lasting volume. The shampoo claims to add more than 35% of volume to hair from root to tip.

Safe for daily use, this shampoo is best to cleanse, nourish and amplify fine, thin, or limp hair.

Which shampoo for fine hair is best for your Life & Style?

If your hair is fine, flat, or limp, there are ways to pump up the volume and shine, like using a shampoo for fine hair. With options containing key hair thickening ingredients like filloxane to natural, organic formulas to drugstore brands, finding the right shampoo for fine hair is largely up to what works for your specific hair.

If you’re struggling with a lack of volume, the shampoos on this list can lift hair up while cleansing and nourishing it, ensuring each strand is thicker and shinier. So test a few out from this list, and figure out which formula and scent work best for you.