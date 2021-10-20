Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having a tough time with dry skin? Here’s your chance to find the best-proven moisturizer for dry skin in 2021, specifically for your skin type to achieve glowing, hydrated skin.

If you’re a skincare junkie, you know how important it is to tweak your skincare routine for the season. As we spring into Fall and Winter every year, your skin will usually experience dryness from the relentless ultraviolet rays of the Summer months. This means it’s time for a moisturizer on the more generous side to provide your skin with the TLC you need to stay as radiant as ever.

Your skin is unique and will reap the benefits of moisturizers differently than others. So, you’ll need to find the best moisturizer for your dry skin that works specifically for you.

Don’t worry — we’ve already got you covered! We’re here to help you finally find the best moisturizer for your dry skin concerns.

Here’s a list of the best moisturizers for dry skin in 2021, including price, details, and the benefits your skin will appreciate with each product. Our top picks will help keep your skin feeling fresh, smooth, and rejuvenated during the harsh cold weather ahead.

The Best Hydrating Moisturizer You Can Buy: Neutrogena Hydro Boost (1.7 fl. oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.97

Neutrogena Hydro Boost is a water gel with hyaluronic acid, making it the best facial moisturizer for dry skin. This facial moisturizer leaves your skin feeling refreshed and smooth with an oil-free formula that hydrates dry skin by locking in moisture. It’s 100% alcohol-free, making it the best facial moisturizer you can buy for sensitive, flaky, dry skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost allows the water gel consistency to quickly absorb and sink into your skin, giving a generous serving of moisture instantly! There are no clogged pores to worry about, thanks to a unique non-comedogenic formula. Best of all, dermatologists recommend Neutrogena Hydro Boost for all skin types.

The Best Overall Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream (20 oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.88

If you desire your skin to be soft to the touch, you need to lather up with Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream. The absolute best part about this product is its purpose for full-body hydration. Clinically proven to provide relief in just 24 hours and works to completely restore the foundation of your skin in only 1 week!

Cetaphil’s rich, creamy formula is dermatologist recommended for dehydrated and sensitive skin — you can’t go wrong with this one! A favorite all-body moisturizer that’s effective yet sensitive enough to combat dry skin without causing irritation. This product will not clog pores due to its paraben-free, fragrance-free, and oil-free formula.

The Best Hypoallergenic Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Aquaphor Healing Ointment (3 pack of 3.5 oz. jars)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $20.45

Being sulfate-free and free from dyes, parabens, and fragrance makes Aquaphor Healing Ointment the best hypoallergenic moisturizer for dry skin. Designed to heal cracked skin from severe dryness, Aquaphor Healing Ointment is clinically proven to nourish the skin back to health. It acts as a barrier against harsh weather and environmental conditions to help quickly restore your skin. This all-body moisturizer will work for all skin types, especially for sensitive skin.

This formula is great for use on sensitive areas with dry, cracked skin, like lips, hands, and feet, plus it provides a protective barrier for cuts and wounds! We can’t get over the wide range of uses for this moisturizer! Give your skin a healthy balance again with Aquaphor Healing Ointment.

The Best 24 Hour Hydrating Moisturizer for Dry Skin: CeraVe (19 oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.08

CeraVe is developed with the help of dermatologists to include hyaluronic acid and 3 essential ceramides to reestablish a your natural protective skin barrier. The formula restores and soothes skin with 24-hour hydration. A lack of ceramides in the skin can cause dry, itchy, or flaky patches. CeraVe is the perfect solution to target dryness as it will rebuild your skin’s natural abundance of ceramides.

This moisturizer is usually for normal to dry skin types, but it can still be beneficial for oily skin, sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, and especially eczema. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream has achieved the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. This all-body moisturizer is hard to beat — fragrance free, non-comedogenic, paraben free, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist recommended. Stop using heavy, greasy, or sticky feeling creams and start treating your dry skin concerns with CeraVe.

The Best Eczema Relief Moisturizer for Dry Skin: La Roche- Posay Lipikar Soothing Relief Eczema Cream (6.76 fl. oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.99

La Roche-Posay Lipikar is recommended by dermatologists to treat eczema-prone skin types. This product is instantly hydrating to soothe dry, flakey, and itchy skin problems. The Lipikar Eczema Relief Cream has achieved the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, making it a great choice for extremely dry skin caused by eczema.

Lipikar’s highly effective formula contains ingredients like: colloidal oatmeal to combat eczema skin irritation and itching, Niacinamide to instill vitamin B3 skin soothing properties, and Glycerin with Shea Butter to promote water retention within the skin to replenish and enhance skin conditions. Lipikar Soothing Relief Eczema Cream can be used on any eczema-prone area from face to elbows to knees.

The Best Gel-to-Oil Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel (3.4 fl. oz.) Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.96

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is a fast-absorbing facial and body moisturizer that deeply hydrates dry skin to aid in healing its natural barrier back to health. This product contains anti-inflammatory oils, like sunflower and lavender, and vitamins like B3 to naturally calm irritated skin. Its unique 3% water base allows for quicker absorption, so you only need a small amount of Dry Skin Gel to work into dry patches.

Nourish your dry skin and keep important moisture locked in with Bio-Oil’s helpful formula consisting. You’ll love the non-comedogenic, soothing ingredients like rosemary oil and calendula extract.

The Best Oil-Free Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Solimo Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer (4 fl. oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.33

Solimo Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer is a great alternative for Neutrogena’s sensitive skin lotion. It’s gentle on skin while being tough enough to combat dryness. Solimo Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer is an alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and paraben-free formula, making it an ideal moisturizer for sensitive skin types.

Solimo can be used daily in your morning and nightly skincare routine and will not clog your pores. Conveniently made with a 4-fluid ounce pump to give just the right amount of product to reduce waste or over-use.

The Best Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich (1.69 fl. oz.) Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $31.00

Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich combines ingredients like natural hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and mineral-rich Volcanic Water to give you a rich moisturizer for extremely dry skin types. Pure hyaluronic acid makes this facial moisturizer safe to use for sensitive, dry skin to achieve 48-hour hydration.

You’ll experience your skin go from dry and dull to radiantly refreshed, velvety smooth, and visibly plump with Vichy’s facial moisturizer. This skincare product also includes natural plant sugar to strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, keep moisture in, and give you replenished, glowing skin.

The Best Intense Hydration Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Cetaphil Face Moisturizer (3 fl. oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.18

Cetaphil Face Moisturizer with hyaluronic acid hydrates dry, sensitive, and combination skin types. This oil-free, fragrance-free, and lightweight lotion is a #1 dermatologist-recommended product for a fast, effective way to treat dry skin without irritation. This product is safe for daily use, and clinically proven to provide immediate, lasting hydration for sensitive skin and combination skin.

Using Cetaphil’s line of skincare products for your daily routine will increase your benefits of healthy, smooth, soft skin. Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser is ideal for normal to oily skin and best to use before moisturizing. Combine Cetaphil’s cleanser with Cetaphil Face Moisturizer for a deep clean that doesn’t strip essential facial oils and reap the benefits of fresh, clean, and balanced skin.

The Best Nighttime Hydrating Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer (1.7 oz. + Trial Size Gift)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $52.99

If you’re big on beauty sleep, this hydrating nighttime moisturizer is best for you! Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max works as you sleep to transform your skin overnight without leaving oily marks on your pillow. This is because Olay’s formula quickly penetrates your skin’s surface for fast absorption to noticeably hydrate, brighten, and smooth your skin.

This product requires the use of SPF during the daytime due to the concentration of Retinol 24 Max. Free from synthetic dyes, fragrances, mineral oils, and phthalates, Retinol 24 Max leaves your skin feeling hydrated, evens skin tone, and smoothes wrinkles. You’ll also score a week’s worth of a fragrance-free, hydrating trial size Olay Regenerist Whipped Facial Moisturizer with this fantastic gift set.

The Best Deal on a Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Solimo Ultra Moisturizing Skin Cream (16 0z.) Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.39

Amazon brand, Solimo, makes the list once again, giving you 16 ounces of hydrating cream — that’s more bang for your buck! Solimo Ultra Moisturizing Skin Cream is dermatologist tested to be best for treating dry and sensitive skin types. If you enjoy Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, this product is for you.

Solimo’s formula is paraben-free and phthalate-free, making it great for daily use without clogged pores — just smooth hydration that lasts all day. You can lather up on Ultra Moisturizing Skin Cream as needed for optimal results.

The Best Organic Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Honey Ultimate Face & Body Cream (2 oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.97

Combining natural ingredients, Aloe Vera and Manuka Honey, Honeyskin Ultimate Face &. Body Cream is the best choice for clean, organic skincare lovers.

This brand uses effective ingredients already found in nature to hydrate, nourish, and restore all skin types! Uses for Honeyskin include eczema relief, redness, dryness, cracked or damaged skin, fine lines and wrinkles, sun spots, stretch marks, and more! This moisturizer will calm and hydrate your skin while keeping your Ph balanced.

The Best Clean Beauty Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Belif the True Cream Moisturizing Bomb (1.68 fl. oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $38.00

This premium beauty product provides intense 26-hour hydration, so your dry, flakey skin never sees a dull day again! Belif the Truth Cream Moisturizing Bomb gives your skin firmness and elasticity for normal to dry skin types. It leaves you with a supple, radiant complexion that’s smooth to the touch.

Belif leaves out synthetic ingredients, like dyes and fragrances, to give you deeply nourished hydration that won’t irritate your skin. It can be used on your face and neck, day and night— even on top of makeup! For a quick hydration bomb, you can apply it as a quick 5-minute face mask, too.

The Best Vitamin C Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue (1.7 oz.)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.99

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue includes hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and SPF 15 to leave your skin feeling hydrated without stickiness. Its lightweight formula seeps into your skin, blocking out dryness and oil without clogging pores. Garnier’s gel-cream texture glides onto your skin, removes roughness, and lets the Moisture Rescue rebuild its natural protective barrier.

This 24-hour hydration moisturizer refreshes your skin with a fruit water antioxidant complex to lock in moisture for all skin types but especially works well for dry skin. You will feel Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue soothe dryness and see redness calm beneath the cool gel-cream moisturizer.



The Best Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Hero Clear Collective (2.36 fl. oz.) Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.99

Hero Clear Collective is a clarifying prebiotic moisturizer that purifies pores while keeping your skin smooth, soft, and clear. Hero’s daily moisturizer helps maintain healthy skin bacteria to protect acne-prone skin. This lightweight face cream is free from parabens, fragrance, silicones, mineral oils, artificial color, and petrolatum, making it safe for all skin types.

The combination of sage extract and prebiotic sugar complex banishes harsh skin textures and purifies your pores without stressing out your skin. Keep Hero Clear Collective as the final product of your day and night skincare routine for full hydration and glowing skin results.

Our Hot Take

That wraps up our list full of the top picks to keep your skin healthy, happy, and luminous! Get ready to lock in moisture and combat your dry skin with this extensive list of the best moisturizers of 2021. From face, body, and organic moisturizers to dupes for your favorite moisturizers — there’s a hydrating product for everyone.

What are your biggest skin problems holding you back from clear, radiant, hydrating skin? Do you have oily, sensitive, or combination skin? Whatever your skin type is, we have the solution for you. Are you ready to enjoy the feeling of healthy, refreshed skin? Find your best moisturizer and get back to feeling good in the skin you’re in.