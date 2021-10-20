Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, for many of us, dry skin is on the horizon. Even if you don’t usually struggle with this issue, the harsher conditions of fall and winter can suck the moisture right out of your skin, leaving it dry and cracked. But have no fear — you’ve come to the right place! Keep reading for all the best recommendations for your dry, sensitive, acne-prone woes.

The Best Lotion for Dry Skin You Can Buy

The Best Overall Lotion for Dry Skin: NIVEA Original Daily Moisture Body Lotion with Vitamin E

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.49 for 16.9 Fl Oz

If you’re looking for a no-frills, go-to lotion, Nivea has you covered. This vitamin E-enriched formula is creamy, soothing, and hydrating skin after just one application. Plus, this product is free of perfume or fragrances, so you won’t have to worry about breaking out. Use on your hands, feet, or anywhere on your body that’s feeling parched.

At just $5.49 on Amazon, feel free to add two or three to your cart to keep in your bathroom, office, or anywhere you may find yourself with uncomfortably dry skin. The convenient pump bottle makes it easy to access, even if you only have one hand available.

The Best Lotion for Itchy Skin: CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion for Itch Relief

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $31.62 for 19 Fl Oz

If you’re suffering from itchy skin, you want something that will work fast. This Cerave product provides relief within two minutes for most people, and in a clinical study, 100% of patients saw positive results. Pramoxine Hydrochloride 1% plus three essential ceramides are the key ingredients that help soothe angry skin.

If you’re not sold yet, this lotion is accepted by the National Eczema Association and is free of steroids, fragrance, and sulfates and it’s non-comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores. Whether you’ve been sunburned, bitten by an insect or you’re not sure what is irritating your skin, we recommend giving this product a try.



The Best Lotion for Extremely Dry Skin: NIVEA Intense Healing Body Lotion, 72 Hour Moisture for Dry to Very Dry Skin

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.49 for 16.9 Fl Oz

We hear you: your skin needs another level of hydration. That’s where Nivea’s Intense Healing Body Lotion comes in. This product nourishes, moisturizes, and soothes cracked, dry skin after only one use! Provitamin B5 ensures happy skin for up to 72 hours.

A lot of factors can cause your skin to dry out. You might be applying hand sanitizer every few hours, traveling to a new environment or maybe you’re spending too much time in the sun. No matter the reason, you can depend on Nivea to provide the moisture you’re looking for — their first product launched over 100 years ago! Give it a try — we know you won’t be disappointed.

The Best Lotion for Quick Absorption: Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.42 for 32 Fl Oz

Give your skin the attention it deserves, no matter the time of day! With the Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer, you won’t have to worry about product transfer to your clothes. This lotion heals dryness at the source, absorbs into the skin quickly, and locks in moisture for up to 48 hours.

Formulated with quality ingredients like Vitamins C, E, and B, you can’t go wrong with this ultra healing product. Apply to your arms, legs, feet… anywhere that needs it! The whole family will be obsessed in no time.



The Best Lotion for Deep Hydration: Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $15.78 for 16 Fl Oz (2 pack)

This Lubriderm product is formulated with vitamins E and B5 plus skin-essential lipids naturally found in healthy skin, in order to restore your skin’s moisture barrier. We all know that dry, cracked skin is uncomfortable, but it can also appear dull and washed out. Apply this lotion and instantly see a difference in the luminance of your skin, with 24 hours of hydration!

Because this product is unscented and tested by dermatologists, you can apply it with confidence — even as a face lotion! You won’t notice any greasiness or stickiness either, which is especially helpful if you’re applying throughout the day. It’s time to kiss your dry skin goodbye!



The Best Lotion with Colloidal Oatmeal: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion with Soothing Oat and Rich Emollients

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.54 for 18 Fl Oz

If you haven’t heard of colloidal oatmeal, now is as good a time as ever. This natural ingredient is made by grinding oat grain into a fine powder, and it’s packed with fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients proven to benefit the skin — even the FDA says so!

Don’t worry, you won’t have to go through the process of grinding oats yourself in order to reap their benefits. This Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion soothes irritated skin and absorbs quickly, providing 24 hours of hydration. Feel free to apply daily — this product is fragrance-free, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and gentle, making it the ideal choice for sensitive skin.

The Best Lotion for Flaky Skin: Eucerin Intensive Repair Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $8.97 for 16.9 Fl Oz

We’ve all been there — skin so dry that it cracks and flakes off (especially when the winter months arrive)! Not comfortable or attractive. Have no fear, though — Eucerin’s got your back. This lotion’s 3-dimensional system moisturizes, exfoliates, and conditions skin back to life.

If your environment is constantly stripping your hands of the moisture they need, this is the product for you. Apply daily and see the vitality and radiance of your skin restored.

​

The Best Lotion for Hands and Body: Curél Ultra Healing Body Lotion Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.16 for a pack of 4, 2.5 Fl Oz

Everyone needs a go-to lotion that can be used for the hands or body, any time of day. Enter the Ultra Healing Body Lotion by Curél! This product is clinically proven to relieve the discomfort that comes with tight skin. The Advanced Ceramide Complex restores skin’s ceramide levels to help retain moisture and prevent dryness from returning.

Throw this 2.5 oz bottle in your bag — it’s the perfect size for on the go! Or keep one on your nightstand for a reminder to moisturize before bed.

The Best Scented Lotion: Pure Fiji Hydrating Body Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $33.95 for 12 Fl Oz

Want something a little fancier? We love the Pure Fiji Hydrating Body Lotion! With key ingredients like cold-pressed virgin coconut oil, macadamia, dilo, and sikeci oil, passionflower extracts, and fresh coconut milk, this lotion is a tropical vacation in a bottle. Plus, vitamins A, B, C, and E intensely hydrate and protect skin. Win-win.

The Best Lotion with Shea Butter: Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Hydrating Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.97 for 20 Fl Oz

If you suffer from dry skin, meet your new best friend — she

a butter. Shea butter, fat that’s extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, is safe for all skin types, moisturizes deeply, and won’t make your skin oily. Plus, it’s anti-inflammatory and may help soothe conditions like eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis! Basically, it’s an almost-miracle product that you need in your life.

This Gold Bond lotion is packed with other moisturizing elements, too, like coconut oil and cocoa butter.

The Best Vanilla Body Lotion: OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Lotion with Vanilla Bean

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.99 for 19.5 Fl Oz

Craving another tropical getaway? We’ve got you. Meet the OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Lotion! This product nourishes dry skin while smelling almost good enough to eat. The blend of coconut oil, tiare essence, and vanilla bean extract will leave your skin feeling fresh and hydrated.

The Best Budget Lotion: Amazon Brand – Solimo Extra-Dry Skin Lotion with Vitamins B5 & E Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.79 for 16 Fl Oz

You won’t have to reach too far into your pockets to give this Amazon brand lotion a try! For just $4.79, you can moisturize your thirsty skin with vitamins B5 and E. This non-greasy, paraben-free formula does exactly what it’s supposed to do. (Psst — you don’t have to take our word for it! Multiple Amazon reviewers compared this product to their favorite lotion from leading brands.)

The Best Lotion for Dehydrated Skin: Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Hand and Body Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $17.69 for a pack of 3, 20.3 Fl Oz

If your skin is crying out to you for moisture, pick up a bottle of this Vaseline Advanced Repair Hand and Body Lotion — most people saw results in just five days! This product contains microdroplets of Vaseline Jelly to lock in moisture and provide relief to dry skin.

If you have a skin condition like eczema, don’t worry — this formula is unscented and has been awarded the National Eczema Seal of Acceptance. No irritation here!

The Best Lightweight Lotion: Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.88 for 20 Fl Oz

If your skincare journey began with a bottle of Cetaphil lotion, you’re in good company. This brand is well-known for a reason — it works!

If you want to apply lotion to your face or body in the morning without feeling sticky all day (or if you simply prefer a thinner formula), this lightweight lotion is the perfect choice. Restore your skin barrier in one week with essential Vitamins E & B5 for continual, 24-hour hydration!

Which Lotion is best for your Life & Style?

Whether you’re battling with a skin condition like eczema, you’re on a budget, or you’re preparing for a harsh winter ahead, this list will point you in the right direction. These tried-and-true favorites get the job done every time! Glowy and hydrated skin, here you come.