Adult acne—a dreaded problem that a lot of us struggle with. If regular face wash isn’t helping, a benzoyl peroxide face wash might be a better option. Benzoyl peroxide helps eliminate acne-causing bacteria in your skin and reduces overall inflammation. It also helps open up blocked pores to prevent future pimples from forming. Sold yet?

We’ve constructed a list of the best benzoyl peroxide face washes to help get rid of your acne (and your frustration). Whether have a single spot or a more severe case, one of these washes is ready to save the day.

(Note: Benzoyl peroxide can be extremely drying to your skin, be sure to slather on a great moisturizer after every use!)

The Best Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash You Can Buy

The Best Overall Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash: Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Face Wash

Neutrogena is a well-known brand in skincare and is the number one dermatologist-recommended brand for fighting acne. This maximum strength formula contains 10% benzoyl peroxide to clear away that stubborn acne and it is clinically proven to reduce the size and redness of acne in just one day.

This Rapid Clear wash will help give your skin a clearer, healthier look and prevent future breakouts. Bonus: it’s also gentle enough for daily use. Start with once a day and then gradually move up to 2-3 times a day if needed.

Best Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash for Sensitive Skin: Acne Face Wash with Benzoyl Peroxide

Having sensitive skin while trying to get rid of stubborn acne can be rough—quite literally. Acne treatments can be harsh and most sensitive skin can’t handle them. This face wash was made just for that reason; It contains 5% benzoyl peroxide but is still just as effective as other washes.

The dual-action formula penetrates deep into your skin to get rid of break-out causing bacteria that are clogging your pores—without stripping your skin of essential oils. In other words, it’s gentle enough for daily use on sensitive and dry skin.

Best Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash for Dry Skin: CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser

Cerave is yet another famous and well-known skincare brand that we love. This wash helps clear both whiteheads and blackheads from the surface of your skin and prevents new acne. This unique cream-to-foam formula washes away dirt, excess oil, and makeup, but is gentle enough not to strip your skin of all moisture.

Having hyaluronic acid as a main ingredient helps hydrate and retain your skin’s natural moisture. And did you know that acne-prone skin has been proven to have reduced levels of ceramides compared to healthy skin? CeraVe has you covered with this cleanser and its three essential ceramides (1, 3, and 6-11).

Best Deal for Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash: Amazon Brand – Solimo Daily Acne Control Cleanser

We understand if you’re pinching pennies this month, but don’t let this inexpensive cleanser fool you; it’s packed with 10% benzoyl peroxide to treat and prevent acne at a budget-friendly price. Mixed with salicylic acid, it’s truly a one-two punch for treating blemishes.

This cleanser is made in the United States and is entirely cruelty-free. Gentle enough to be used as your daily cleanser, your skin will be free of breakouts in no time!

Best Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash for Oily Skin: Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Wash

This Repleix cleanser helps to unclog pores, remove bacteria, and prevent blemishes from forming. Its formula is made with only 5% benzoyl peroxide, is soap-free, non-drying, and non-irritating. It’s specially formulated to maintain your skin’s optimal pH balance while deeply soothing inflammation from acne.

And yes, this wash has less benzoyl peroxide than most—meaning it won’t be as harsh on your skin—but it’s perfect for gently cleansing dirt and grime caught in your pores. Perfect for those with naturally oily skin!

Best Organic Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash: Humane Maximum-Strength Acne Wash

This face wash lives up to its name and is as humane as they come—made with clean, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients, plus no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. This cleansing treatment uses 10% benzoyl peroxide to target clogged pores, reduce inflammation, and combat excessive oil production.

With this minimal ingredient acne treatment, you’ll be clearing your acne while also leaving a clean footprint behind you!

Best Benzoyl Peroxide Face and Body Wash: Nixa Skincare 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Wash

This non-oily, non-irritating cleansing formula is excellent for face and body acne. It’s gentle enough to use anywhere on your body—talking to you, back-ne— and works on contact to unclog pores, clear acne, and reduce redness.

Nixa’s formula uses 10% benzoyl peroxide to clear your skin of even the most severe acne. Adults and teens alike will love seeing their clear skin, from head to toes!

Best Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash for Cystic Acne: Benzoyl Peroxide 5% Acne Cleanser

Highly effective and safe to use for all skin types, this wash gets to the root of the problem. You’ll love the benefits—like reducing the occurrence of clogged pores, preventing future breakouts before the start, and clearing away acne quickly to reveal glowing skin. Those battling with cystic acne will love this powerful wash because the formula won’t irritate the already-enflamed skin;

This Beauty Facial Extreme wash will have you feeling fresh and leave your skin glowing, radiant, and zit-free. What else can you ask for?

Best Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash for Mature Skin: Cetaphil Acne Face Wash, Gentle Clear Clarifying Acne Cream Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid

This Cetafil face wash is clinically proven and dermatologist-tested to be gentle enough to use even on mature skin. This mild acne cleanser dissolves is anything but when it comes to eliminating acne—say goodbye to new blemishes caused by the impurities clogging your pores. Blackheads and whiteheads don’t stand a chance,and your skin will love the white tea and aloe ingredients to reduce irritation.

A weakened skin barrier on older skin lets more water out and allows irritants in. Using this wash is the first step in correcting that problem and preventing future breakouts!

Best Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash for Daily Use: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Acne Face Wash

This gel cleanser has been specially formulated for acne-prone skin to target excess oil, blackheads, and to help clear acne breakouts. It gently cleanses and removes impurities without harsh particles that irritate the skin, making it a great option for everyday use.

Benzoyl peroxide partnered with salicylic acid leaves your skin with a soothed and refreshed feel—while keeping your acne under control. This wash can be a one-step system, but use the complete acne-fighting kit Acne Treatment 3 Step System for best results.

Which Benzoyl Peroxide Face wash is Best for Your Life & Style?

Acne doesn’t discriminate when it comes to who it affects. Whether it’s as an adult or a teenager, we’ve all dealt with a pimple here or there. Benzoyl peroxide is one of the best fighting tools against it, but how do you narrow down the choices and find the best product for you?

Firstly, know your skin type. Is it dry, oily, or a combo of both? Some of the washes above have a higher percent of benzoyl peroxide than others, which can be harsh on sensitive or already-dry skin. Also keep the severity of your acne and your budget in mind when you begin to shop around.

Finding the most suitable acne-fighting face wash can be frustrating, and it may feel like a lot of trial and error to see what works best for your skin. Our top choices above are here to help you get a head start in finding a quality option. With one of these benzoyl peroxide face washes, you’ll have beautifully clear skin in no time!