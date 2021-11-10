Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re a gal on the go, sometimes an elaborate morning routine is just way too time consuming, especially if you haven’t even had your coffee yet. Enter the hair straightener brush! This fabulous invention cuts your routine basically in half, while smoothing out your hair and adding tons of volume and shine. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or styling tool newbie, you’re sure to find the best straightening brush for your hair on this list. See you never, stressful mornings!

The Best Hair Straightener Brush You Can Buy

The Best Overall Hair Straightener Brush: MiroPure Infrared Ionic Hair Straightening Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $49.99

If you’re on the hunt for a high-quality hair tool that will get the job done, this straightener brush by MiroPure is one of our favorites! No matter your hair type — yes, even thick or curly hair — this brush will glide through your strands, leaving them smooth, sleek and tangle-free.

Other features we love:

Automatic power off after 30 minutes for peace of mind

13 temperature settings

Anti-scalding design prevents burns

Heats up to the next setting in only 10 seconds

The Best Hair Straightener Brush for Wet or Dry Hair: DESIPESI Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $39.99

Raise your hand if you’ve ever shown up at the office with wet hair after a crazy morning. If you relate, same here, and say no more! This DESIPESI straightener brush allows you to straighten hair that’s only 75% dry, cutting down on time spent in front of your vanity in the morning. The brush’s two layers of teeth are made to keep your hair healthy — the inner layer made of porcelain brushes heats and straightens the hair while the outer comb protects your scalp from scalding and cools the hair, setting it with shape and body.

Other features we love:

Choose from 5 levels of temperature control

Negative iron curing removes static electricity, reducing frizz

PTC constant temperature heating ensures that the brush will stay hot for as long as you’re using it

The Best Hair Straightener Brush with Universal Voltage: Graphene Times Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $49.99

Okay, listen up, jet-setters — you don’t have to miss out on the fun! Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, you’ll want to make sure that you can use your hair tools anywhere. That’s why this Graphene Times hair straightener brush features universal voltage from 110V to 220V! Plus, it heats up quickly in only 30 seconds for last-minute hair disasters. Adopted ionic technology decreases static electricity, leaving you with a salon-quality look.

Other features we love:

Easy control with 3 buttons and LCD temperature display

Comes with a heat-resistant glove and portable bag

A heat-resistant, arc-shaped plate allows the heat to dissipate so you won’t burn

The Best 2-in-1 Hair Straightener Brush: AutoYet2 Hair Straightener Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $49.99

Two hair tools for the price of one? Tell us more! This AutoYet2 straightener brush allows you to choose from a straightening or curling option — great for those days when you want to switch up your look.

Other features we love:

Comb teeth protect against heat damage

20-minute automatic shutoff

28 seconds heating time

The Best Straightener Brush for Textured Hair: TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $49.99

If your hair is thick or curly, you know how difficult it can be to find a hair tool that measures up. That’s why we’re recommending this brush by TYMO! Five temperature settings up to up to 350°F give you complete control, and the 3D teeth design helps straighten even the root of your hair — a tough spot if your hair is kinky!

Other features we love:

30-minute automatic shutoff

Ionic coating promotes shiny hair

Large heated area is able to straighten more hair at a time, cutting down styling time

The Best Straightener Brush for Beginners: REVLON Hair Straightening Heated Styling Brush, 4-1/2 inch

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $39.00

Sometimes, simple is better! This 4-1/2″ Revlon straightening brush is lightweight, easy to handle, and heats up to 430⁰ F. If you want to bring new life to your hair on the second or third day after washing, glide this brush through your hair and the shine will return!

Other features we love:

Multidimensional bristles glide through hair easily

10 heat settings

Ion generator fights frizz and damage

The Best Straightener Brush for Beards: CNXUS Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $35.99

They say men are hard to shop for… have you thought of a hair straightener brush? This CNXUS brush is beloved by multiple Amazon and YouTube reviewers who claim they’ve never found a better tool to tame their rats-nest of a beard. Simply choose the heat setting that’s best, glide the brush down the hair, and voilà!

Other features we love:

Ceramic iron teeth reduce damage

5 temperature settings from 300℉ to 450℉

30-minute automatic shutoff

The Best Straightener Brush with 16 Heating Modes: MISERWE Hair Straightener Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $30.99

No matter what hair type you have, this MISERWE brush has a heat setting to accommodate it! With sixteen modes from 280°F to 450°F, you’ll be done with your hair and ready to head out the door before you know it. Say goodbye to frizz and hello to shine!

Other features we love:

Universal voltage

Negative ion technology

60-minute automatic shutoff

The Best Straightener Brush with a Gap Cleaner, Heat Resistant Pad, Glove, and Storage Bag: Hair Straightener Brush with Ionic Generator by MiroPure

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $39.99

Everything you’ll ever need to straighten your hair comes with the purchase of this MiroPure brush! Achieve healthy, shiny, frizz-free hair in minutes, and don’t forget to make use of the glove so you won’t accidentally burn your hand.

Other features we love:

Ion technology retains moisture in your hair

60-minute automatic shutoff

Anti-scald temperature lock prevents you from burning if you accidentally touch the bristles

The Best Portable Hair Straightener Brush: Cayzor Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $32.99

If you’re a frequent traveler, it’s important to find hair tools that aren’t too clunky or heavy. This lightweight Cayzor straightening brush comes with a carrying pouch that’s easy to throw in your suitcase! If you’re traveling internationally, don’t worry — this brush has universal voltage, so you can have fabulous hair no matter where you are.

Other features we love:

A metal-ceramic heater provides quick heat and heat distribution

Heats up in 60 seconds

Even heat distribution

The Best Quick-Heating Hair Straightener Brush: OPKALL Hair Straightener Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $19.99

If you don’t have a lot of time on your hands but still want to look presentable, allow us to introduce you to this OPKALL hair straightener brush that heats up in only 30 seconds! Whether you’ve hit snooze too many times or spent a little too much time picking out an outfit, this brush will heat up quickly and get the job done in just a few minutes.

Other features we love:

360-degree rotating power cord

12 temperature settings

Millions of ions reduce static electricity

The Best Anti-Static Hair Straightener Brush: Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush by MiroPure

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $49.99

Especially in the winter months, static electricity causing hair to go haywire can be hard to avoid! This MiroPure brush features a professional nano comb, reducing flyaways and static. Based on your hair type, choose from 16 different temperature settings (300℉-450℉).

Other features we love:

Ionic technology seals in cuticles to give hair a sleek look

Heats up in just one minute

Comes with a carrying bag, heat-resistant glove, and manual

The Best Hair Straightener Brush with Double Negative Ion Technology: L’Ange Hair Le Vite Hair Straightening Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $69.00

Dreaming about sleek and shiny hair? Ionic technology reduces static and locks-in moisture! This L’Ange brush works for all hair types to tame flyaways and trick your friends into thinking you’ve invested in a Dry Bar membership.

Other features we love:

Ceramic bristles emit infrared heat that instantly penetrates hair

Money-back guarantee

Control brush’s temperature (180°F – 450°F) with the LCD interface

Which hair straightener brush is best for your Life & Style?

Now that we’ve detailed just how magical straightener brushes are, it’s time you tried one for yourself! Your life will greatly improve, trust us — no matter your hair type, lifestyle, or climate, everyone can benefit from a more efficient beauty routine.