Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s never fun having to dig through a mountain of makeup to find a specific shade of lipstick. If you find yourself with a cluttered makeup counter, an organizer may be the perfect fix.

Makeup organizers declutter your vanity and, in turn, give you ample space to master your makeup routine. It’s important to think about the size of your makeup area, the style of organizer you want, and the price point you’re comfortable with. Some organizers make it easy to get to every item, while others are better for storage or portability.

Luckily for you, we’ve put together a list of the best makeup organizers to help start your search.

The Best Makeup Organizers You Can Buy

The Best Overall Makeup Organizer: Macallen Makeup Organizer Acrylic

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.99

This budget-friendly makeup organizer is perfect for storing a variety of makeup products. Open slots at the top are perfect for storing taller items like brushes and foundations, while the four drawers are great for small items. Both of these also give you easy access to grab what you need when you need it.

Its medium size takes up minimal counter space, making it ideal for dorms or small bathrooms. We also love that the clear acrylic design lets you see every item — no more hassle when looking for what you need.

The Best Makeup Organizer for Buildable Storage: Stori Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $23.99

This handy pair of makeup drawers make storage and organization a breeze. As part of the Audrey Collection, they’re stackable with other Audrey pieces to save space and customize your cosmetic storage.

Don’t want your makeup out in the open? No problem — these drawers easily fit under the sink and will create a cohesive look. Whether you need to store eyeshadow palettes or mascara, there’s a drawer size for all your makeup.

The Best Makeup Organizer for Eyeshadow Pallets: iDesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.78

How many eyeshadow palettes are too many? We’re channeling our inner Cady Heron when we say: the limit does not exist.

This handy organizer holds up to seven palettes while giving you easy access to them at any time. And you can stack it on top of your other favorite organizers to save on space. So whether you’re upping your eyeshadow game or already have a full collection, this palette organizer is a must-have.

The Best Makeup Organizer for 5-Minute Face Routines: Stori Clear Plastic Vanity

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $23.99

For those five-minute-max morning routines, it’s vital for you to be able to quickly grab what you need.

The Stori Clear Plastic Vanity is perfect for storing your essentials. The open-top design keeps your makeup available for a grab-and-go during a busy morning. So don’t worry about sleeping in — roll out of bed, grab your concealer, apply some mascara, and head out the door.

The Most Accessible Makeup Organizer: 360 Degree Rotating Adjustable Cosmetic Storage Display Case

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $26.88

This rotating makeup organizer easily stores all your products, large and small. It has eight adjustable layers of storage slots for makeup items large and small — it even includes lipstick-sized slots on top!

With its 360 degrees rotating design, all you have to do is give it a spin to grab what you need, all while keeping your space clean and organized.

The Best Makeup Organizer for Vanity Top Storage: Ikee Design Translucent Gray Jewelry & Cosmetic Storage Display Boxes

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.99

This stackable makeup organizer has a variety of spots to store your makeup — perfectly sized for lipsticks, brushes, and more. It also has four drawers of different sizes for other makeup products .

The 2 pieces can be stacked or stored separately, and the sleek, translucent gray design compliments any decor.

The Best Makeup Organizer for People on the Go: MOOCHI Professional Large Cosmetic Makeup Organizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $49.99

This extra-large makeup organizer from MOOCHI easily stores all your makeup and beauty items. Organize your lipsticks, eyeshadows, foundations, brushes, makeup cleansing cloths and more.

The organizer comes in one piece (no assembly required) and is designed to be taken on the go. Just fill it up with your favorite products, close the top door and drawers, and pack it right in your suitcase! The interior dividers ensure that nothing tips over or spills during travel.

Which Makeup Organizer is best for your Life & Style?

Our makeup organization needs are as varied as our makeup collections themselves. When buying an organizer, take your personal style into account along with the features that are most important to you. Price, size, number of slots and compartments and overall aesthetic are a great place to start.

If you have a plethora of eyeshadow pallets, you’ll love a pallet organizer like the iDesign Signature Series. Are you a frequent flyer? Look for an organizer that won’t take up too much space in your suitcase, like the MOOCHI Professional Large Cosmetic Makeup Organizer. Whatever your lifestyle or makeup needs may be, there are plenty of great makeup organizers to choose from!