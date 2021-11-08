Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin in 2021

If helping your skin look as young as you feel is important to you, then there’s one step in your skincare routine you must never miss: moisturizing. While most moisturizers on the market can help young skin stay plump & and well hydrated, it takes the highest-quality, top-performing moisturizers to meet the needs of mature skin. So we took the time to research the best moisturizer on the market for mature skin.

Below you’ll find 15 of our top choices, all for mature skin but categorized based on included ingredients, skin types, and sensitivity levels. When it comes down to it, the best moisturizer will come down to your preferences. Whether you enjoy a fragrant moisturizer with an oily finish or a fragrance-free option that goes on thick and smooth, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect choice for your seasoned skin.

The Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin You Can Buy

The Best Overall Moisturizer for Mature Skin: DerMend Specialized Fragile Skin Moisturizing Cream

Price: $20.19

This dermatologist-recommended moisturizer received our highest marks for the best moisturizer for mature skin. It acts as both a daily moisturizer and anti-aging cream to protect and strengthen fragile skin.

We love DerMend’s nourishing formula that helps improve both the health and appearance of mature skin. Not to mention it’s perfect for the face and body.

The Best Moisturizer and Night Cream Combo for Mature Skin: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer & Night Recovery Cream Whip Face Moisturizer

Price: $92.58

Olay’s Moisturizer and Night Cream combo are perfect for anyone who wants to make sure their skin is taken care of all day and all night. The Moisturizer offers a guaranteed hydration boost for all-day moisture, while the night cream offers a powerful formula that plumps your skin overnight.

While this combo comes on the pricer end of our list, we know for certain that quality is never lost when it comes to Olay products. Who wouldn’t want their skin protected 24/7?

The Best Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Mature Skin: PCA SKIN Clearskin

Price: $50

PCA SKIN natural formula creates a quick-drying moisturizer perfect for sensitive skin. We know even mature skin experiences breakouts from time to time, and this moisturizer will zap those unwanted zits in no time.

PCA SKIN is one of our favorites (hence why you’ll see it more than once on our list). We love their natural ingredients and trusted expertise when it comes to skincare.

The Best Moisturizing Balm for Mature Skin: PCA SKIN Silkcoat Balm

Price: $50

Just like Clearskin listed above, PCA SKIN Silkcoat Balm offers full moisturization with the most natural ingredients- Jojoba seed, Hydrolyzed Silk, Vitamin E, and Squalane. Perfect for dry, aging skin, this formula provides a heavy coverage that will last all day.

We love this balm for its protection during harsher climates. Whether it’s a dry day at the beach or skiing in colder climates, the balm will keep you covered & protected.

The Best Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for Mature Skin: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Price: $19.99

La Roche-Posay is the leading brand for skincare products for a reason. Recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, we trust this brand for its proven quality and astounding results.

This oil-free moisturizer is made of high-quality ingredients that are easily absorbed and won’t clog your pores. It offers 48-hour hydration and is perfect for sensitive skin.

The Best Moisturizer for Dry, Mature Skin: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Facial Moisturizer

Price: $36.75

Known for its skin-loving ingredients, Confidence in a Cream is perfect for all skin types, but especially dry skin. Hyaluronic acid & collagen come together in a smooth, milky cream that will hydrate your skin all day.

We love Confidence in a Cream for its guaranteed skin benefits: moisturizes, reduces wrinkles, smoothes, evens skin tone, minimizes pores, plumps, and gives your skin a natural glow.

The Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin with Aging: L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Anti-Aging Day Cream Face Moisturizer

Price: $15.84

L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Day Cream is perfect for stopping aging skin in its tracks. Their formula made with soy seed proteins help to lift sagging skin and reduce the appearance of age spots.

We are big fans of L’Oreal Paris, and this Day Cream does everything we love – lifts, firms, and protects. Adding sun protection to your regime is easy with SPF 15 added in as well.

The Best Moisturizer for Very Dry Mature Skin: Medipharma Cosmetics Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream

Price: $19.95

Medipharma’s Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream is perfect for very dry skin that needs some hydrating love. This olive oil-infused cream penetrates deep into the pores and is guaranteed to hydrate your skin like never before.

We love how this cream leaves the skin feeling extra smooth & refreshed. Plus it is 100% paraben-free, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!

The Best Moisturizer for Normal to Dry Mature Skin: Belif’s The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb

Price: $38

Belif’s Moisturizing Bomb honestly has the perfect name, because this cream will bomb your skin with hydration. It’s perfect for erasing that dry, flakey feel and tightening up any elasticity.

This cream is step 3 in Belif’s 4-step skin regime, including cleansing, toning, hydrating, and smoothing. We love it for its creamy texture and lingering smoothness.

The Best Natural Moisturizer for Mature Skin: Glow – Turmeric & Rosehip Face Oil

Price: $21.99

Full of natural and organic ingredients, this face oil is perfect for the earth-conscious buyer or anyone looking to add more natural brands to their skincare collection. This oil is made for all skin types and can be used on its own or paired with a cream.

We can’t get enough of their ingredient list and knew this unique blend of oils would be a perfect addition to the list. They’re even so confident in this product’s delivery, they offer a 100% money-back guarantee (but we know you won’t need it).

Which Moisturizer is Best for Your Life & Style?

Moisturizer is one of those products where anything works as long as you use it consistently. But here at Life & Style, we know some products do better than others, and we can confidently stand by our list of favorites for our audience with fragile, mature skin. Our favorites were chosen based on their ingredients, dermatology approval, and preferential skin types. But we hope you’ll leave confidently knowing that we believe that skincare matters and that you deserve the best.