The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste in 2021

Using at-home teeth whitening toothpaste is an easy, everyday way to whiten teeth without expensive dental visits or painful whitening treatments. Although you may not see immediate or dramatic results, whitening toothpaste can gradually remove stains and up your smile’s wattage while promoting healthy teeth and gums.

Since 37 million Americans use teeth whitening products, it’s clear that whitening toothpaste is a popular option for a brighter smile. Considering drinks like coffee, tea, and red wine can stain your teeth, it’s not surprising that whitening products are so popular. But with so many teeth whitening toothpaste options on the market, it can be hard to know which to pick, especially if you have sensitive teeth.

First, it’s important to note that some whitening toothpastes contain abrasive ingredients that aid in lightening stains, so it’s best to limit your usage to not irritate gums or wear down tooth enamel.

When shopping for a whitening toothpaste, look for the following ingredients:

Hydrogen peroxide: This whitens teeth but can irritate sensitive teeth or gums.

Silica: A gentle ingredient for whiter teeth that won’t cause irritation.

Charcoal: This natural ingredient is best for removing stains.

Baking soda: A mild abrasive, this ingredient helps lift stains from teeth.

Fluoride: It may not whiten your teeth, but it strengthens tooth enamel, prevents cavities, and reduces sensitivity.

There are a few other things to look for when narrowing your search. A seal from the ADA (the American Dental Association) means it’s approved as safe and effective. Just because a whitening toothpaste doesn’t have this seal doesn’t mean it’s unsafe or ineffective, but anything with that seal offers additional peace of mind.

It’s also a good idea to look for the RDA value, which measures a toothpaste’s abrasiveness. Make sure to select one with an RDA value under 250, which means it’s safe for daily use.

When applying teeth whitening toothpaste, use a soft-bristled toothbrush to minimize irritation and ensure you won’t wear down the enamel. Always check with your dentist if you have questions about teeth whitening toothpaste, and don’t forget to continue healthy dental habits and a daily oral hygiene routine!

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste You Can Buy

The Best Overall Teeth Whitening Toothpaste: Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.20, 3-pack

The Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste lightens teeth up to four shades with continued use. The toothpaste, which contains 2% hydrogen peroxide, helps remove deep stains from coffee and wine while protecting teeth against potential cavities.

This toothpaste has a fresh, minty flavor to revive your breath and gums and is vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

The Best Baking Soda Teeth Whitening Toothpaste: ARM & HAMMER Advanced White Extreme Whitening Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.44, 2-pack

Not only does this toothpaste remove surface stains, but it also prevents them from popping up in the first place. The Arm & Hammer Advanced White Extreme Whitening Toothpaste uses hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to gently clean, whiten, and protect teeth.

The product also contains fluoride to remove plaque and tartar buildup between teeth and gums, preventing cavities before they even get the chance to form.

The Best Hydrogen Peroxide Teeth Whitening Toothpaste: Colgate Optic White Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $15.99, 3-pack

For the ultimate teeth whitening experience, Colgate’s Optic White Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste contains a 3% hydrogen peroxide formula that effectively lifts stains and whitens teeth. Best for those without sensitive teeth or gums, this is one of the brand’s strongest formulas for those in need of some serious brightening action.

This gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan toothpaste also contains fluoride to fight against tooth decay and promote healthy oral hygiene.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste for Deep Cleaning: Crest Charcoal 3D White Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $8.93, 3-pack

The Crest Charcoal 3D White Toothpaste uses a special charcoal-based formula to not only whiten teeth and remove stains, but also provide deep cleaning. The black-and-white-striped paste is gentle enough for daily use and penetrates teeth to protect enamel.

Formulated with fluoride to prevent cavities, the toothpaste comes in a cooling mint flavor to freshen breath and keep your mouth feeling crisp and clean for the day ahead.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste and Gel: Crest 3D White Brilliance 2-Step Kit

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.44 2-piece kit

This 2-step kit features a deep-cleaning toothpaste that polishes and cleans stains, plus a peroxide gel treatment to lift stains, prevent new ones from forming, and take your smile up a notch.

Continual use of this two-part, at-home treatment will give you that long-lasting, pearly white smile you’ve always wanted!

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste for Fresh Breath: Himalaya Botanique Complete Care Toothpaste Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $20.98, 4-pack

The Himalaya Botanique Complete Care Toothpaste uses pomegranate to reduce plaque, neem to whiten teeth, and peppermint essential oils to freshen breath.

The tasty formula keeps the mouth feeling clean and fresh using natural ingredients without toxins, giving you something to smile about!

Entirely plant-based, this toothpaste reduces plaque and whitens teeth with gentle, natural ingredients free from triclosan, fluoride, and gluten.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste with Plaque Defense: PerioSciences Whitening Mint Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $35.00, 2-pack

This cavity-fighting toothpaste uses ingredients like fluoride, potassium nitrate, hydroxyapatite, and naturally-sourced antioxidants to rid teeth of plaque and make them a few shades lighter.

PerioSciences Whitening Toothpaste also uses Allantoin to soothe the gums and mouth while removing stains and tartar from teeth. The antioxidant formula also moisturizes the mouth, leaving a fresh, healthy feeling after use.

The Best Natural Teeth Whitening Toothpaste: Tom’s of Maine Natural Luminous White Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.99, 3-pack

Those looking for a natural, biodegradable whitening toothpaste with no artificial flavors should try Tom’s of Maine’s Natural Luminous White Toothpaste. The formula uses natural ingredients like silica and peppermint oil to freshen breath, whiten teeth, and fight plaque.

With this natural whitening toothpaste, you can expect to see a brighter beam with just a few weeks of regular use.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste with Activated Charcoal: Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.82

Whiten your teeth and naturally freshen your breath with a little help from activated charcoal made from sustainable bamboo. The enamel-safe Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is a vegan-friendly option that’s not tested on animals.

In addition to activated charcoal, this formula uses ingredients like coconut oil, tea tree oil, and xylitol to whiten teeth while gently removing tartar, stains, and plaque.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Powder: Lagunamoon Activated Charcoal Natural Teeth Whitening Powder with Bamboo Brush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.99

Forget abrasive toothpastes, annoying whitening strips, or messy gels! Instead, consider a gentle yet effective whitening powder formula. This Lagunamoon Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder rids teeth of stains from tea, coffee, cigarettes, and wine.

The formula uses calcium carbonate and bamboo to strengthen enamel and remove plaque while whitening teeth. Simply dip a wet toothbrush in the powder, then brush twice a day just like you would with regular toothpaste.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth and Gums: Sensodyne Toothpaste for Sensitivity

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $13.44, 3-pack

Best for those with ultra-sensitive teeth, Sensodyne Toothpaste uses potassium nitrate and sodium fluoride to fade stains and soothe sensitive nerves in your teeth and gums. The result? A brighter, whiter smile without any irritation.

With a few weeks of continued use, this toothpaste also prevents cavities, freshens breath, and improves tooth sensitivity to both hot and cold items.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste for Dental Restorations: Supersmile Professional Whitening Toothpaste with Fluoride – Powerful Whitening without Sensitivity – Safe and Effective on Dental Restorations

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $21.00

The Supersmile Professional Whitening Toothpaste uses Calprox, a form of encapsulated calcium peroxide that whiten teeth without stripping the enamel. Free of silica, parabens, and sulfates, the toothpaste works to strengthen teeth while protecting them from cavities.

Especially apt for those with dental restorations, this option also whitens bonded teeth, veneers, caps, and dentures.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Kit: Denta Expert Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $8.99

Improve dental health while whitening teeth with this Denta Expert dental care kit, which comes with an activated charcoal teeth whitening toothpaste, a toothbrush, and a tongue cleaner.

The toothbrush’s extra-fine bristles work alongside the activated charcoal paste to whiten hard-to-reach spots between teeth while removing stains and preventing cavities. Its minty flavor helps breath stay fresh for hours after use, so you can take on the day with your best smile forward.

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste for Stronger Enamel: Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Teeth Whitening Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $17.22, 3-pack

Do you experience tooth pain from hot, acidic, or cold foods? If so, you may want to work on strengthening your enamel for stronger teeth. The Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste prevents enamel acid erosion by using minerals that protect teeth from cavities. The toothpaste also works to whiten teeth and lift stains.

After just a few weeks of use, the toothpaste will harden and strengthen enamel for more resilient teeth, plus a whiter, more radiant smile!

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste for Stain Removal: Nu Skin AP 24 Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $21.00

Nu Skin AP 24 Whitening Toothpaste brings a creamy, vanilla-mint formula that revitalizes the mouth for fresh breath and healthy teeth and gums.

This fluoride-based toothpaste whitens without peroxide, banishes stains, and lightens yellow teeth using a proprietary formula. Use it daily for that just-brushed feeling that promises a refreshing start or end to your day.

Which Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is Best for your Life & Style?

Using whitening toothpaste is an easy way to gradually whiten teeth and lift stains without aggressive whitening strips, painful treatments, or expensive dental visits.

When it comes to teeth whitening toothpaste, it’s best to start your search by determining how sensitive your teeth are. If they aren’t sensitive, you can move straight to a stronger toothpaste that contains a higher percentage of hydrogen peroxide.

If you do suffer from tooth sensitivity, it’s best to use a product specifically formulated for sensitive teeth. Look for ingredients that protect and soothe the teeth and gums during the whitening process.

Picking the best teeth whitening toothpaste may simply come down to trial and error. Sometimes, you might like a specific toothpaste simply because the flavor is pleasant, or you can see the whitening effects sooner. If you aren’t sure where to begin, choose an option from this list and see how your teeth and gums react — you’ll be on your way to whiter, stain-free teeth and healthier gums in no time.