If you’re anything like us, your morning skincare routine can be a bit time-consuming — not to mention the dozens of products that clutter your bathroom while you’re trying to get ready. What if we could combine some of these products to make our lives (and our skincare) just a little easier? Enter the tinted moisturizer. These moisturizers not only include your moisturizer and sometimes SPF, but their tint makes them a great replacement for your foundation. A moisturizing foundation that saves us time in the morning? Sign us up.

When shopping for a tinted moisturizer, there are a few things to consider, like your skin type and shade, budget, and what type of look you’re going for (i.e. dewy or matte). We’ve done the homework and rounded up the best of the best when it comes to tinted moisturizers so sit back, relax, and prepare to upgrade your morning skincare routine…you can thank us later.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer You Can Buy

The Best Overall Tinted Moisturizer: Maybelline Dream Fresh Skin Hydrating BB cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.68

This 8-in-1 (yes, you read that right — EIGHT!) BB cream from Maybelline takes the top of our list. This tinted moisturizer comes in many shades, providing light to medium coverage and leaving your skin with a dewy finish. Not only will it hydrate your face and leave it feeling refreshed, but it also blurs imperfections, brightens skin, and more, all without oils or heavy ingredients. Oh, and did we mention you can get all of this tinted goodness for under $7 at most drugstores? With the quality of product you get for this price, this tinted moisturizer is a no-brainer.

The Best Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer: L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion

Price: $8.55

Get up and get glowing with this Lumi Glotion from L’Oreal. This tinted moisturizer comes in 4 different shades and is made with a highlighting formula infused with glycerin and shea butter for maximum hydration. It can be used on its own, under foundation, or in certain areas for an extra luminous look. Trust us—you won’t be walking around looking like a highlighter. This Glotion works to enhance your skin’s natural glow, so there’s no overshine here. Pro tip: Try applying some to your neck and collarbone for a little somethin’ extra. ✨

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin: CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.99

For those of us with sensitive skin, the skincare struggle is real. When it comes to affordable, dermatologist-approved skincare, CeraVe tops the list. Their tinted moisturizer leaves skin with a sheer, healthy glow while providing maximum sun protection with SPF 30. This isn’t your typical sunscreen, though — its 100% mineral filter reflects UVA/UVB rays and offsets the white-cast typically associated with these types of sunscreens. It’s also full of essential ceramides to lock in moisture, and on top of that, it’s free of oxybenzone, parabens, fragrances, and chemicals. Oh, AND it comes with a stamp of approval from the Skin Cancer Foundation and the National Eczema Association. It’s a sensitive-skin gal’s dream.

*It’s important to mention that this does not come in different shades. Its sheer formula creates a seamless application for a range of skin tones.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.99

While it’s crucial to moisturize, we also know the struggle of having super oily skin — the last thing you want is to look over-dewy. If this sounds like your skin, you’re going to want a tinted moisturizer that’s oil-free and matte. Enter the Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream. This tinted moisturizer comes in 6 shades and is water-based, so there won’t be any clogged pores here. It applies smoothly and blends easily, all while allowing your skin to breathe and delivering the perfect amount of coverage to hide blemishes and even out your skin tone.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Uneven Skin Tones: L’Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream Tinted Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.25

If your skin tone is a bit uneven, this Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream with Vitamins C and E from L’Oreal is perfect for you. This tinted moisturizer is a multitasker — it hydrates, corrects, evens skin tone, and perfects blemishes. Oh, and there’s no need to worry about figuring out which shade matches your skin — its beautifying beads encapsulate pigments and transforms to find your perfect shade once applied.

The Best Splurge Tinted Moisturizer: Laura Mercier Tinted Oil-Free SPF 20 Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $46.00

When experts in the beauty world hear the words “tinted moisturizer,” they automatically think of Laura Mercier. This award-winning cult favorite is the holy grail of tinted moisturizers. We know — $46 is A LOT to spend, but we promise it’s worth every penny. They offer a formula for oily skin and dry skin, and it comes in 20 shades with matte, dewy, and demi-matte finishes with light-to-full coverage, so there’s something for everyone. This tinted moisturizer delivers flawless color and hydration with SPF coverage for the ultimate no-makeup look. Their “stay-true” colors promise to last all day, and you can even schedule a consultation with one of their makeup artists to help you find your perfect shade.

The Best Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer and Retinol Treatment

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.13

If your anti-aging skincare routine doesn’t involve a product with retinol, do you even have an anti-aging skincare routine? This tinted moisturizer from Neutrogena is formulated with retinol, meaning it works overtime to prevent (and reduce) fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also made with SPF and tons of vitamins and antioxidants, giving you a natural, dewy finish that’s healthy for your skin. Healthier, younger-looking skin? Yes, please.

The Best Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $22.02

There are few things worse than dry, itchy skin — especially on your face. While all moisturizers work to hydrate your skin, this tinted moisturizer from bareMinerals offers intense hydration for those of us with drier skin. The lightweight gel-cream is naturally derived and water-infused, giving your skin a refreshing sensation. Not only does it provide ultimate hydration, but it also gives you radiant, sheer-looking skin with the protection of SPF.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Sun Protection: EltaMD UV Daily Moisturizer with SPF Tinted Face Sunscreen

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $32.50

Regardless of your skincare routine, some sort of sun protection is essential. Whether it’s a moisturizer (tinted or not) with SPF or sunscreen itself, protecting your skin against the sun is one of the most important ways to keep your skin healthy and protect you from skin cancer. EltaMD has made a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 40—offering maximum sun protection while providing hydrating, radiant skin. Like some of the others on this list, this only comes in one shade.

The Best Vegan/Cruelty-Free Tinted Moisturizer: PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $33.25

When it comes to products you put on your body, you want to feel good about them. With this tinted moisturizer from PÜR, you can rest assured knowing it’s completely vegan. Not only is this product made with our animal friends in mind, but it’s also a 4-in-1 product that enhances your complexion, boosts hydration, preps skin, and protects you from the sun. It also includes sodium hyaluronate, shea butter, and PÜR’s exclusive one-of-a-kind ingredient, keratin complex, engineered to renew the look of your skin.

The Best Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer: Covergirl Smoothers Lightweight BB Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.89

There’s no feeling worse than the feeling of makeup caked onto your skin. Not only does it look unnatural, but it’s just straight-up uncomfortable. This BB cream from Covergirl is ultra-lightweight — like a barely-even-there lightweight. But don’t worry, you’re not sacrificing anything to get that lightweight feel. This BB cream provides everything you love about a tinted moisturizer, including hydration, SPF, radiant skin, blemish coverage, and lots more.

The Best Value Tinted Moisturizer: Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.89

Who says you have to break the bank to have radiant, glowing skin? Not us. This drugstore tinted moisturizer from Wet n Wild offers buildable coverage, a semi-matte finish, and intense hydration, all for under $5. It comes in several different shades and is oil-free and vegan, so you can feel good about the ingredients going onto your skin. This tinted moisturizer just proves that we really can have our cake and eat it too.

The Best Full-Coverage Tinted Moisturizer: Purlisse BB Tinted Moisturizer Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $35.00

Ok, raise your hand if you need a little more coverage in your life. 🙋‍♀️ This BB cream from Pūrlisse provides maximum coverage while still giving you a natural look (have we mentioned how much we hate cakey-ness?). It comes in a number of different shades, but most importantly, it’s great for ALL skin types. Yep, whether your skin is dry, oily, sensitive, or acne-prone, this is the tinted moisturizer for you. Like other tinted moisturizers, it can be used alone, under makeup, or as a spot treatment to cover blemishes. It’s a bit pricey at $35, but it definitely lives up to the hype.

The Best Sheer Tinted Moisturizer: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Enhancer Sheer Face Tint

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.99

If you’re looking to add just a little somethin’ extra to your skincare routine, you’ll want a tinted moisturizer with sheer coverage, and this Neutrogena Healthy Skin Enhancer Sheer Face Tint is the best in the biz. Not only does this nourish your skin and enhance your complexion, but it’s also made with retinol for younger-looking skin and protects against sun damage with SPF 20. It’s oil-free, lightweight, and gives you just a touch of color for an even, natural look.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with the Most Shade Options: theBalm BalmShelter Silky-Smooth Tinted Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $24.91

We all have different skin types and skin colors—that’s what makes us, well, us! theBalm BalmShelter tinted moisturizer takes this into consideration by offering a wide variety of shades (12, to be exact), so you’re bound to find one perfect for your skin tone. This tinted moisturizer is silky-smooth and provides intense hydration while protecting you from the sun with SPF 18. It also helps improve your skin’s tone, texture, and complexion. What’s better than that?

Which Tinted Moisturizer is best for your Life & Style?

Regardless of how intense or laid back your skincare routine is, we can all benefit from a tinted moisturizer. This gem of a product can cut back on the number of products we use, with most of them combining a moisturizer, highlighter/bronzer, and sunscreen. When choosing the right tinted moisturizer for you, you’ll want to look for one that’s right for your skin type, skin tone, and what fits best in your budget. Whichever one you choose, we know it’ll help you glow up. 😉