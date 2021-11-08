Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Face Wash for Men in 2021

For men, finding a good face wash is like looking for a needle in a haystack of needles. An elusive and often frustrating journey that rarely yields results unless you’re Halsey or maybe Kylie Jenner.

There are so many products out there. Some products help with blemishes, dry skin, redness and an assortment of other things. But, finding the best face wash to fit your needs can be complicated.

That’s why we’ve compiled this list. To help you find what you’re looking for in a face cleanser. Read on for more information on what to look for in a face wash and some of the top products out for men right now for you.

The Best Face Wash for Removing Toxins: Black Wolf Nation Activated Charcoal Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $15

This cream face wash works best on acne-prone and blemished skin. It’s infused with activated charcoal and salicylic acid synergy that’s good for removing toxins commonly found in oily skin. Though you may not have heard of either of these ingredients, the formula for the wash is pretty simple, meaning it won’t feel harsh or clammy on your skin.

If you’re prone to bouts of cystic acne, you may find the wash’s anti-fungal formula especially helpful as well. It digs deep below your skin to stop whiteheads and blackheads from ever appearing. If that wasn’t enough, this wash gets to work fast, and you’ll likely start noticing changes in your skin shortly after your first wash.

The Best Face Wash for Exfoliating: RUGGED & DAPPER Daily Power Scrub Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $25

Made with natural ingredients, this face wash from RUGGED & DAPPER is a multi-purpose scrub that works for most all skin types. The wash will cleanse, exfoliate and tone your skin to keep you looking fresh and focused throughout the day.

The wash has an anti-aging formula that helps to reverse the effects of aging and keep you looking brand new. The wash comes in one scent, Fresh + Aquatic, that’s not overpowering and smells great on your face. All of this to say, if you’re looking for a wash that goes the extra mile to help you keep your face clean, this may be your best bet.

The Best Face Wash for Oily Skin: CETAPHIL Daily Facial Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14

Chances are, you may have already heard of this face wash or at least seen it in a few stores. Cetaphil is one of the most popular face wash brands out right now. It’s known for its efficacy when it comes to balancing oils in your skin and preventing breakouts. The wash is best for sensitive skin and is made with gentle ingredients that won’t irritate or dry your skin.

Instead, the wash’s formula nourishes your face and provides the perfect protection during those harsh fall and winter months where your face may be overly dry and during the summer/spring where you may be susceptible to more breakouts. And if you’re looking to take your face wash routine to the next level, you might even consider using Cetaphil’s moisturizer to lock in moisture and keep your skin feeling soft and smooth.

The Best Face Wash for the Modern Man: Men’s No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $13

If you’re a man who’s serious about upping their face routine, then this wash from Lumin is the perfect product for you. Lumin’s cleanser contains

charcoal and rosemary extract that digs deep beneath your skin to clean out clogged pores and remove impurities.

Lumin describes this wash as being simple and easy to use. You only really need to use it once a day to start seeing results, and rubbing it on your face takes about 30 seconds. What’s more, if you use it before you shave, the wash helps to limit irritation caused by razors, allowing you to have a better shaving experience.

The Best Face Wash for Keeping your Skin Fresh: Neutrogena Men Invigorating Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5

Though this face wash from Neutrogena is one of the cheapest options listed, it doesn’t cut corners when it comes to quality. In 2017, Neutrogena rated this brand as the #1 skincare brand for men, and this product helps to explain why.

The wash has an oil-free formula that helps to balance out most all skin types. It’s been proven by dermatologists to produce results shortly after one wash. And, its formula is guaranteed to keep your skin fresh without drying you out. All at an unbeatable price that makes this wash more than deserving of a spot on this list.

The Best Face Wash for Men with Beards: L’Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Facial Cleanser with Charcoal

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7

Upon first glance, you might think this cleanser from L’Oréal Paris is just like every other wash on this list. Infused with charcoal, designed to keep your skin feeling fresh and moisturized. But, there’s so much more to this wash than meets the eye.

Not only does this cleanser clear your skin of excess dirt and grime in your pores, but it’s also long-lasting and is guaranteed to keep you looking fresh and feeling clean throughout the day. You should know that it’s made with many chemical ingredients, so if you’re looking for something more natural, this may not be the right fit for you. But if you’re ok with that, then we’d recommend giving this wash a try.

The Best Face Wash for Dry Skin: JACK BLACK Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $35

If you’re looking for a two in one facial toner that cleans your skin, balances your complexion, and removes impurities, then this face wash from Jack Black is right for you. The wash is a bit expensive, coming in at almost $40, but it’s sulfate-free and made with some of the best ingredients in aloe, organic sage leaf, chamomile and rosemary.

Each of these ingredients has restorative properties that rejuvenate your skin by lightening dark marks. The wash’s formula should keep you from overdrying. But if you have severely dry skin, purchasing the brand’s Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF can help to keep you smooth and moisturized.

The Best Face Wash for Ingrown Hairs: Viking Revolution Microdermabrasion Face Scrub for Men

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $10

Viking Revolution is one of the lesser-known brands listed. The brand’s only been around since 2016 but has already made waves in the world of men’s skincare. This product comes with an exfoliating scrub that’s particularly useful for men with beards.

Everyone regardless of their skin type can find some value in,8 this product. It’s good for removing blackheads, preventing ingrown hairs, and even eliminating oil on the skin. Ultimately, this product’s versatility makes it more than deserving of a spot on this list as one of the best face wash brands for men.

The Best Face Wash for Multicultural Men: Bevel Face Gel & Face Wash Bundle

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $22.49

Historically, Bevel products have catered to multicultural men from diverse communities. This face wash is no exception to this rule, as it’s made specifically for Black men. The cleanser works to remove impurities from and replenish essential oils to your skin using tea tree oil and apple extract.

The wash is also guaranteed to lighten your skin and keep it shining during the harsh winter months. This bundle comes with Bevel’s face moisturizer, making its $22 price tag affordable and a good buy if you’re in the market for a face moisturizer, as well.

The Best Face Wash for Sensitive Skin: NIVEA Men Sensitive Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5

Nivea Men’s Sensitive face wash provides the perfect amount of soothing relief and gentle cleaning to keep your skin clear and moisturized. The wash contains chamomile, witch hazel, and vitamin E extracts. Each of these ingredients works well with easily irritated skin.

You might have seen Nivea products in your local store. The brand is wildly popular and trusted for its ability to revitalize and heal dry and cracked skin. Whether it’s a lotion or facial cleanser, you can depend on Nivea to deliver results.

The Best Face Wash for Rehydrating your Skin: King C. Gillette Men’s Beard and Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12

Infused with argan oil, avocado oil, and coconut water, this face wash is best for anyone with oily skin and/or a beard. The argan oil works to add a layer of shine to your beard, while the avocado oil and coconut water are good for rehydrating your skin and maintaining freshness.

You should know this cleanser comes with menthol, so you’re likely to feel a tingly sensation shortly after using it. This is normal, as the menthol works to open up your pores and breathe life back into your skin. King C isn’t one of the most prominent brands in the world of men’s skincare, but it’s still one of the most versatile brands out there.

The Best Facewash for More Than Just Your Face: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.59

This face wash has it all. It’s hydrating, paraben-free, and non-irritating, making it a good option for anyone regardless of your skin type. What’s more, the wash contains three essential ceramides (lipids that form your skin’s natural barrier) that work in concert to keep your skin’s natural barrier intact.

If that wasn’t enough, CeraVe can be used as a full-body wash as well and works just as well on your body as it does on your face. The wash isn’t drying and instead injects and locks in moisture for users, keeping you refreshed and hydrated for up to 24 hours after use.

The Best Facewash for Deep Cleaning Your Face: Nivea Men Deep Cleansing Beard and Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $21

This wash is perfect for men who want thoroughly cleansed skin, beards and mustaches. It contains an innovative natural charcoal enriched formula that removes dirt and excess oil from the face, and cleanses skin and beard hair to leave a long-lasting clean and refreshed feeling with no dry or tight feeling.

Aside from that, it smells good. The wash has a Vanilla & Bourbon scent that smells sweet without being too overpowering. Needless to say, if you’ve ever wanted a face wash that smells good, then this is the wash for you.

The Best Face Wash for Locking in Moisture: Clean & Clear 2-Pack Day and Night Face Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11

The Clean & Clear Morning Burst Facial Cleanser removes skin impurities that build up overnight and features a citrus fragrance with ginger extract to help wake you up and jumpstart your day. The wash effectively washes away dirt, oil, and impurities that build up throughout the day to help clean and refresh your skin.

The wash is infused with ginseng, vitamin C, and cucumber extract. All this means is that the face wash is specifically formulated with Bursting Beads that burst with energy and vitamins to nourish skin while simultaneously removing dirt and oil.

The Best Face Wash for Scrubbing Away Dirt: Charcoal Face Wash for Men

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $15

Last on the list is Viking Revolution’s Charcoal face wash, a product that leaves your face feeling clean without drying out your skin. It doesn’t have any harmful chemicals and instead contains natural ingredients like Vitamin C, Coconut Charcoal, Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Olive Oil.

The activated coconut Charcoal powder assists in purifying your skin from toxins without damaging the skin. In this case, a little goes a long way with this perfectly formulated charcoal face wash.

Which Face Wash is best for your Life and Style?

Finding the best face wash to fit your needs can feel daunting. With so many brands and choices out there, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and to fall into the trap of believing you’ll never find the perfect wash. But fear not, we’ve been there and have come out on the other side victorious.

When you start your face wash journey, the most important thing you’ll do is determine what you want out of your cleanser. Write down a list of criteria if it’s helpful. Then, look at the list above to see which one most closely matches your ideal wash. Stick with the process, and you’ll be on your way to finding the best face wash for men in no time.