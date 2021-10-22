Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wondering how celebrities, influencers, and even your co-workers or neighbors get that flawless, airbrushed skin look? They’re likely using a foundation brush to apply their makeup.

Whether you’re using a liquid, powder, or cream foundation, a foundation brush provides an even, fully blended application for your skin that you simply may not be able to achieve with your fingers or even a sponge.

A foundation brush can give you that airbrushed finish, regardless of if you’re using an airbrush foundation (our favorites are Magic Minerals Airbrush Foundation and Jerome Alexander Airbrush Foundation in case you were wondering), a BB cream, or a regular foundation.

When it comes to purchasing a foundation brush, you have options. Beginners may prefer a brush set to test out different types of foundation brushes and decide which ones they like best. And yes, there are actually different types of foundation brushes to consider:

Kabuki foundation brush: This is a densely packed brush that’s typically flat (though sometimes rounded) at the top. This brush is best for beginners as you can regulate the amount of foundation you want to use for full coverage, light coverage, or anything in between. It also can help cover large pores.

Stippling foundation brush: This versatile brush can also be used for blush and bronzer. Providing lighter coverage, the bristles are typically less dense. It’s best for oily or normal skin types, as it could irritate dry or sensitive skin.

Toothbrush foundation brush: This brush has a handle shaped like a toothbrush, and typically has densely packed bristles apt for a full coverage foundation look.

Slanted/angled brush: This is a brush best for hard-to-reach spots that still need coverage.

Flat/paddle foundation brush: Use downward strokes to blend with this brush that’s best for dry skin or large pores.

Still not sure which brush to buy? Check out this list of best foundation brushes to find the one for you.

The best foundation brushes you can buy

Best overall foundation brush: Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush – Premium Makeup Face Brush For Liquid, Cream, Powder – Blending, Buffing, Stippling Brush – Pro Quality Synthetic Dense Bristles

Best foundation brush with shed-free bristles: Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush By KESHIMA – Premium Makeup Brush for Liquid, Cream, and Powder – Buffing, Blending, and Face Brush

Best soft kabuki foundation brush set: BEAKEY Makeup Brush Set Premium Synthetic Foundation Face Powder Blush Eyeshadow Kabuki Brush Kit, Makeup Brushes with Makeup Sponge and Brush Cleaner (10+2pcs, Black/Silver)

Best toothbrush foundation brush set: MODA Full Size Face Perfecting 4pc Oval Makeup Brush Set, Includes – Foundation, Contour, Detail Contour, and Concealer Brushes (Prismatic)

Best foundation brush for beginners: DUcare Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush, Synthetic Professional Liquid Blending Mineral Powder Makeup Tools, Rose Golden/White

Best foundation brush for blending: e.l.f. Buffing Foundation Brush, Vegan Makeup Tool, Creates A Seamless Looking Finish & Even Coverage

Best budget foundation brush: wet n wild Flat Top Brush

Best foundation and eyeshadow brush set: BS-MALL Makeup Brushes Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye Shadows Makeup 14 Pcs Brush Set, Rose Golden, 1 Count

Most versatile foundation brush set: Zoreya Makeup Brushes 15Pcs Makeup Brush Set Premium Synthetic Kabuki Brush Cosmetics Foundation Concealers Powder Blush Blending Face Eye Shadow Brush Set (Black)

Best 3-piece foundation brush set: DUcare Makeup Kabuki Brushes 3Pcs Foundation Brush& Concealer Brush& Blusher Brush Face Blush Bronzer Travel Buffing Stippling Contour Liquid Blending Makeup brush set White

Best foundation brush set for all makeup application: Makeup Brushes MAANGE 16 Pcs Professional Makeup Brushes Set with Makeup Sponges 4 Pcs and 1 Brush Cleaner Kabuki Foundation Brush for Liquid Eye Make Up Brush Tool (Champagne Gold)

Best foundation brush for a natural finish: Real Techniques 1411 Professional Foundation Makeup Brush for Even Streak Free Application, Pink

Best foundation brush set for full coverage: Kugge Under Eye Concealer Brush & Foundation Brush for Liquid Makeup, 2PCS Dense Synthetic Angled Flat Top Kabuki Blending Makeup Brush, for Liquid, Cream and Setting Powder

Best foundation brush for sensitive skin: Yoseng Oval Foundation Brush Large Toothbrush makeup brushes Fast Flawless Application Liquid Cream Powder Foundation

Best foundation brush for normal to oily skin: Foundation Brush, Premium Flat Top Kabuki Makeup Brush for Liquid, Blending, Cream, Powder,Blush Buffing Stippling Face Makeup Tools (Black, A (Flat Top))

The best overall foundation brush you can buy: Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush – Premium Makeup Face Brush For Liquid, Cream, Powder – Blending, Buffing, Stippling Brush – Pro Quality Synthetic Dense Bristles Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.85

This super dense Lamora brush is made from 100% vegan and cruelty-free bristles, which evenly blend and buff foundation onto your face. The silky bristles won’t absorb too much foundation, and they’re soft enough to not irritate your skin.

You can use the brush to apply foundation, as well as powder, blush or bronzer, too. And if you aren’t satisfied with your brush, the brand offers a money-back guarantee for 30 days.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.85

If you’re tired of brushes leaving bristles on your skin or shedding, this Keshima kabuki brush is for you. Made with premium quality synthetic bristles, the brush undergoes a specific 7-step process to prevent shedding.

The bristles are also soft and silky for those with sensitive skin and won’t cause irritation. The brush also fits easily in your cosmetics bag, so it’s apt for those on the go or anyone wanting to travel with their foundation brush.

Best soft kabuki foundation brush set: BEAKEY Makeup Brush Set Premium Synthetic Foundation Face Powder Blush Eyeshadow Kabuki Brush Kit, Makeup Brushes with Makeup Sponge and Brush Cleaner (10+2pcs, Black/Silver) Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.99

This 12-piece makeup brush set comes with 10 brushes, a sponge, and a brush cleaner. With five different options for applying foundation plus five precision brushes, you’ll be able to evenly apply makeup to every nook and cranny of your face.

The brushes are made of soft synthetic fibers that won’t irritate your skin, and the handles are made from easy-to-grip wood ensuring makeup application will be seamless and simple each and every time.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.99

Those wanting a unique foundation application experience should buy this shagadelic Moda brush set. Its prismatic color scheme and toothbrush shape make makeup application effective, yet fun.

The set comes with four brushes of varying sizes, each with a bendable handle, allowing users to perfectly buff and blend foundation into all contours of the skin. And the tiny precision brush is perfect for getting those hard-to-reach spots and covering any blemishes.

Best foundation brush for beginners: DUcare Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush, Synthetic Professional Liquid Blending Mineral Powder Makeup Tools, Rose Golden/White Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.99

This easy-to-grip flat top kabuki brush has dense bristles for flawless application in half the time. Although it’s not the softest brush on our list, the firm bristles apply makeup evenly without absorbing too much of the foundation. An ideal tool for beginners, the brush easily spreads makeup evenly for prime results without too much effort.

Apt for powder, liquid, or cream foundation, this brush is the perfect option for those not knowing much about foundation brushes to apply a medium to full coverage foundation look.

Price: $4.99

This e.l.f. Buffing foundation brush is best for a soft, airbrushed foundation look. Its dome shape contours and angles for even foundation coverage, making your skin appear glowy and radiant.

The brush’s soft bristles are versatile, too. You can use the brush to apply foundation (cream, powder, or liquid), as well as concealer. Makeup is best applied by dipping the brush into the foundation and pressing it to your skin using circular motions.

Best budget foundation brush: wet n wild Flat Top Brush Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $2.98

This wet n wild foundation flat top brush is the most affordable on our list at under $3. With such a low price point, this is a great tester brush for those unsure if they want to add a foundation brush to their makeup routine.

The brush has cruelty-free, synthetic fibers formed into a dense flat head in order to create a smooth foundation finish. Its ergonomic handle is easy to grip and makes for a unified, streak-free makeup application.

Best foundation and eyeshadow brush set: BS-MALL Makeup Brushes Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye Shadows Makeup 14 Pcs Brush Set, Rose Golden, 1 Count Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $10.99

If you’re in the market for a pack of brushes apt for both eyes and face, this BS-Mall set is for you. The 14-piece set comes with 5 different brushes best for foundation application and 5 smaller, more precise brushes for eye makeup application.

The brushes come in a special rose gold travel container, and each brush is labeled so you know exactly what to use it for. The set also comes with an instruction booklet for beginners.

Most versatile foundation brush set: Zoreya Makeup Brushes 15Pcs Makeup Brush Set Premium Synthetic Kabuki Brush Cosmetics Foundation Concealers Powder Blush Blending Face Eye Shadow Brush Set (Black) Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $15.99

With 15 different brushes, this set is the most versatile on our list for those really wanting to dig into experimenting with different kinds of brushes best for foundation to concealer to eyeshadow application and beyond.

From brushes such as the ‘ultimate blending brush,’ the ‘slanted powder brush,’ and a special creasing brush, you’ll be able to apply foundation and more in any form you’d like.

Best 3-piece foundation brush set: DUcare Makeup Kabuki Brushes 3Pcs Foundation Brush& Concealer Brush& Blusher Brush Face Blush Bronzer Travel Buffing Stippling Contour Liquid Blending Makeup brush set White

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.99

This kabuki brush set comes with 3 brushes to use for optimal makeup application: an angled flat foundation brush ideal for buffing, a tapered concealer brush for covering blemishes, and a round brush for blush, powder, and bronzer.

With FSC-certified handles and super dense bristles that are shed-free, this 3 piece set is all you need for a flawless foundation experience.

Best foundation brush set for all makeup application: Makeup Brushes MAANGE 16 Pcs Professional Makeup Brushes Set with Makeup Sponges 4 Pcs and 1 Brush Cleaner Kabuki Foundation Brush for Liquid Eye Make Up Brush Tool (Champagne Gold)

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.99

If you want a brush set that comes with practically every brush option possible, the Maange set is your pick. With 16 different pieces, it comes with brushes for eyes, lips, and face, as well as four sponges and a brush cleaner.

The set comes with five different foundation brushes, including a large fan brush, tapered brush, and various flat and angle brushes to ensure every crevice of your face is radiantly covered.

Best foundation brush for a natural finish: Real Techniques 1411 Professional Foundation Makeup Brush for Even Streak Free Application, Pink Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.57

This Real Techniques domed face brush has soft, densely packed bristles for a natural yet polished foundation look. Best used with thinner liquid foundations for optimal smoothing, or with contouring with creams, the brush is ideal for buffing foundation throughout the face.

For best results, start at the center of your face and buff outwards using back-and-forth motions to blend.

Best foundation brush set for full coverage: Kugge Under Eye Concealer Brush & Foundation Brush for Liquid Makeup, 2PCS Dense Synthetic Angled Flat Top Kabuki Blending Makeup Brush, for Liquid, Cream and Setting Powder

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.99

This 2-piece angled Kabuki brush set has German synthetic bristles that gently contour your face for a cake-free foundation finish. Although it’s apt for applying everything from BB creams to powder, this brush set is best for full coverage looks from liquid foundation products.

Use the larger angled brush to apply the foundation, and then the smaller angled brush to seamlessly blend over blemishes, under-eye circles, and harder-to-reach spots.

Best foundation brush for sensitive skin: Yoseng Oval Foundation Brush Large Toothbrush makeup brushes Fast Flawless Application Liquid Cream Powder Foundation Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.99

This plush toothbrush foundation brush has an ergonomic handle and a mirrored back so you can view your foundation application while on the go.

The brush’s circular shape and easy-to-hold handle make it easy to swipe the foundation onto your face and blend it in using circular or sweeping motions. And, the high-density synthetic fibers are soft and velvety enough for sensitive skin and won’t cause irritation.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.99

The dense bristles on this flat-top kabuki brush are best for covering large pores and providing a streak-free makeup application. Its synthetic bristles are soft and won’t scratch or irritate sensitive skin, either.

Besides foundation, you can also use this brush to apply powder, bronzer, or blush, too. It will evenly distribute your foundation for a beautiful and finished makeup look.

Which foundation brush is best for your Life & Style?

Foundation is the key to smooth, flawless skin — assuming you can apply it correctly, of course. This is where a foundation brush comes into play.

Anyone can benefit from using a foundation brush, whether you’re an experienced makeup artist or a beginner looking to test out something new.

Foundation brushes help you use less of your makeup, which ultimately means you’ll save money in the long run. And many of them can double as brushes to also apply your powder, bronzer, and blush, too.

When in the market for a foundation brush, sometimes trial and error can be the best way to find what you’re looking for. That’s why foundation brush sets can often be the way to go, as they come with different flat, rounded, and angled options to help you apply your makeup evenly and streak-free.