The Best Natural Face Wash

Out with the old chemical-ridden face washes and in with the new all-natural. With many face wash products on the market these days, there’s no reason not to go natural. Now more than ever, organic products are increasing in popularity, most notably because they’re better for your skin and environment.

In using natural face wash products, you will feel guilt-free and probably notice improvements to your skin. Natural products reduce redness, breakouts, and overall aging due to their beneficial nutrients that are often gentler on the skin. They can even have more significant long-term health benefits since they don’t typically contain chemicals like parabens or sulfates, which can impose long-term wear and tear to the skin. Instead, we recommend looking for natural face washes containing plant-based ingredients, oils (like tea tree oil), and antioxidants.

The Best Natural Face Wash You Can Buy:

The Best Natural Face Wash for Hydration: Ktchn Apothecary Hydrating Natural Face Wash

Price: $19.97

The product includes magic ingredients like avocado fruit extract, botanical glycerol, and essential oils. We can guarantee you will notice an instant hydration boost and that your skin will feel soft and supple.

The solution itself is so concentrated you’ll notice a single bottle lasts about three times as long as other face wash products, making the midrange price completely worth it. The texture is creamy yet not greasy, and the light foam feels refreshing to the touch. The sage aroma makes the experience of using this product refreshing and relaxing.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Anti-aging: Insta Natural Vitamin C Cleanser

Price: $19.99

Vitamin C is the magic ingredient in this natural face wash. The potent vitamin supports collagen production in the skin, ultimately producing a brightening and toning effect. Other notable ingredients include aloe vera for a calming effect, green tea extract that repairs skin damage, and green tea extract for a strong anti-aging effect.

The exfoliant component of this product noticeably evens out the skin tone, ultimately reducing hyperpigmentation. After only the first few uses, your pores will appear smaller and your skin more radiant.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Breakouts: artnaturals Tea Tree Face Wash

Price: $9.98

If you’re someone with acne-prone skin, this is the natural product that is great for coping with and preventing breakouts. Australian tea tree oil combined with green tea extract is the product’s secret weapon. Tea tree oil is its principal ingredient which is known for removing oil and sebum from the skin. When combined with the anti-aging and anti-inflammatory effects of green tea extract, that stimulates circulation and a healthy tone.

The tea tree in this face wash gives your face a slight tingle, which is when you know it’s working to fight those unwanted breakouts. Thanks to the aloe and chrysanthemum botanicals, it’s also not super invasive or harsh on the skin. For the price, this product’s natural elements pack a punch.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Detoxifying: Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Daily Facial Cleanser with Natural Salicylic Acid

Price: $6.64 with Amazon Prime

Cult beauty line Neutrogena has a natural range of products that compete with other more expensive drugstore counterparts. The natural salicylic acid removes impurities, dirt, and makeup, while the hypoallergenic nature means it’s gentle on the skin.

You get all the chemical-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free goodness from a quintessential brand for a competitive price.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Relaxing the Skin: BOTANIC HEARTH Tea Tree Face Wash with Mint

Price: $14.95 (with Amazon Prime)

The minty scent of this Botanic Hearth face wash will have you captivated from the first pump onto the skin. Pure tea tree oil helps combat breakouts, and the argan and coconut oil help to hydrate the skin and combat dryness.

The beauty in this face wash is the therapeutic combination of ingredients that rids the face’s tension.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Sensitive Skin: Burt’s Bees Face Cleanser

Price: $6.99 (with Amazon Prime)

Burt’s Bees is another household favorite when it comes to natural beauty products. This face wash from the famous line is excellent for those susceptible to sensitive skin. The added rice extracts are a powerful ingredient that helps reduce inflammation in the skin. The cotton extract addition helps to retain moisture and lastly, the aloe vera has a calming effect.

This product is gentle enough to use twice a day. A little goes a long way in making the skin feel noticeably softer.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Exfoliation: Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash

Price: $30.00

The blend of ingredients in this facewash makes it well worth the splurge. Aloe hydrates, spearmint makes the skin glow, and essential oils nourish. The refreshing smell of the product will transport you to the spa.

The face wash comes in a gel-like texture with an AHA exfoliant made of fruit acids that leave the skin looking noticeably bright. So you can say goodbye to dull complexion and dead skin.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Radiance: LILY SADO MILK+MANUKA Coconut Milk & Manuka Honey Gentle Gel Face Wash Cleanser

Price: $17.95

Sometimes the ingredients we eat are great for our skin too. In the case of this face wash product from Lily Sado, coconut milk and manuka honey are the magic ingredients. The combination of ingredients protects the skin from free radicals.

Perhaps one of the most unique ingredients in any of these products on the list is the pure pearl which boosts Collagen and helps fight blackheads.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Dry or Irritated Eyes: Foaming Tea Tree Face Wash for Women

Price: $19.97

If you have sensitive eyes, you know how difficult it can be to find a face wash that doesn’t cause further dryness or flakiness. Heyedrate makes all-natural products tested by optometrists. Aside from this unique edge, the product has all the ingredients for an effective face wash, from tea tree oil to 19 botanicals.

This face wash foams upon use, day and night. Peppermint refreshes your skin for the day while hints of lavender relax you at night.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Cleansing and Moisturizing: Alaffia EveryDay Coconut Face Cleanser and Face Cream

Price: $38.50

Don’t let the price deceive you because, with this Alaffia bundle, you will receive both a cleanser and a cream. Coconut oil is the claim to fame of these products for ultra-moisture and wrinkle reduction.

This facial line’s ethos is about sustainability. The coconut ingredients are fair trade, and the products’ crafting keeps sustainability and women-led cooperatives at the forefront.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Polishing: Jason Face Wash & Scrub

Price: $7.99

This product’s claim to fame is its apricot-centric formula. Apricot oil improves skin tone and the overall radiance of the skin. Its other notable natural ingredient is the walnut powder which acts as a natural exfoliant to get rid of dead skin, ultimately combatting impurities like blackheads.

The natural exfoliant texture of this scrub will give your face an instant polish. As Jason’s scrub washes away pore-clogging gunk, your face will appear radiant.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Men: MARLOWE. No. 121 Facial Cleanser for Men

Price: $13.99

We’re looking at you boys. This natural product for men prides itself on its simplicity, and we couldn’t agree more. The formula is unique and includes green tea extract, willow bark extract, passionflower, and deep-sea algae. This blend allows the skin cells to repair while leaving the complexion fresh and soothed.

The face wash comes in a gel and has a no-fuss about it attitude. We particularly love the packaging, which is sleek and ideal for men’s toiletry bags.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Luminous Skin: Pacifica Sea Foam Complete Face Wash

Price: $9.99

If a glow at a bargain price is what you’re after out of your natural face wash, look no further than Pacifica’s Sea Foam product. Sea algae re-energizes the skin, papaya acts as a gentle exfoliant, and coconut water serves as a hydrating base.

This product’s formula allows you to both cleanse your face and wash away all the makeup and dirt on your skin in one sweep. The beauty is that this product won’t leave your face dry even with the product’s strong cleaning abilities.

The Best Natural Face Wash for Dewy Skin: Face Wash – Facial Cleanser Made With Organic Aloe

Price: $22.99

This product is the epitome of food for your face. It blends four basic yet extraordinary ingredients: olive oil, coconut oil, aloe, and rosemary extract. You’ll love how smooth and nourished your skin will feel after use.

It’s important to note that this product doesn’t have an exfoliant effect. That means it can be particularly beneficial for those with more extreme acne. Use this product day and night for that highly sought-after dewy complexion

The Best Natural Face Wash for Calm Complexion: Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Cleanser

Price: $8.99

This product comes from Jessica Alba’s line of natural face products. Chamomile is the star of the show here for its incredibly calming, gentle, and healing effect on the skin. The other powerful ingredient at play here is calendula extract. The specific combination protects the skin from outside stressors.

The gentle foam is for use morning and night. For a budget-worthy price, the bottle is a chic addition to your sink top.

Which Best Natural Face Wash is best for your Life & Style?

While natural face wash used to get a bad rep for not thoroughly cleansing the skin, these products are even more effective than those of chemical-ridden oldies. Everyone can benefit from using a natural face wash, whether you struggle with acne or just need a daily cleanse.

Amongst our list of the best natural face washes, we think there are a couple of stand-outs. We love Pacifica Sea Foam Complete Face Wash (hello, guilt-free budget!) and Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash (a splurge with a serious impact). Natural face washes are the product of the future, not only because it contains ingredients that are genuinely healthy for your skin but because it’s another way to give back to the planet.

And who are we to say no to the planet (or a healthy face)?