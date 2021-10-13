Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Got dandruff lately? Those pesky white flakes can happen to anyone, even if you normally have oily hair. The good news is it’s fairly easy to treat scalp irritation using an anti-dandruff shampoo or a shampoo specifically formulated for dry scalp.

But first of all, why do you get dry scalp or dandruff? And how do you treat it? If you have persistent dandruff or dry scalp year-round, you might want to speak to your doctor in case you have a skin condition like eczema or dermatitis.

If you’re noticing dandruff around the onset of autumn or winter, it’s likely because the air is colder and dryer, causing a flaky scalp. Seasonal dandruff is fairly common and one of the best ways to cure your itchy scalp is by using a special anti-dandruff shampoo.

From shampoos for oily hair to natural options to moisturizing treatments, dandruff shampoos don’t have to feel like medicinal treatments. And if you’re wondering which to choose, our list of best shampoos for dandruff helps you pick just the right cure for your dry scalp. Plus, some of them smell so good, your regular shower and hair wash routine will feel like a luxury spa experience.

When shopping for the best dandruff shampoo, you’ll want to consider the following ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar : cleans your hair gently without stripping away moisture.

Salicylic acid: helps get rid of flaky skin.

Tea tree oil: an antifungal that cleans out blocked pores and soothes dry skin.

Argan oil: alleviates red, itchy, or inflamed skin.

Oat: soothes itchy and red skin and prevents dandruff from forming.

Jojoba oil : a natural antifungal/antibacterial that uses Vitamin E to reduce scalp irritation.

Witch hazel: helps control oil and flaky skin.

Zinc pyrithione: an antibacterial that gets rid of persistent dandruff.

The shampoos on our list contain many of these essential ingredients and will help get rid of dandruff and dry scalp while keeping your hair shiny, beautiful, and clean.

The best shampoos for dry scalp you can buy

The best overall shampoo for dry scalp and dandruff: Head & Shoulders Supreme Dry Scalp Care and Dandruff Treatment Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, with Argan and Jojoba Oil, Nourish and Smooth Hair and Scalp

Our top pick for best overall shampoo for dry scalp and dandruff, Head & Shoulders has been treating dry scalp with their iconic anti-dandruff shampoo since 1961. The main ingredient remains the same in 2021: Zinc pyrithione, an antifungal and antibacterial ingredient that treats dry scalp.

The brand’s shampoo has evolved to include soothing ingredients such as jojoba oil and argan oil that eliminate those white flakes while keeping your hair soft and shiny. The shampoo comes along with an anti-dandruff conditioner, and both are free of harsh ingredients such as parabens, ethanol, phosphates, phthalates, and dyes. We think this is the best shampoo and conditioner for dry hair you can buy, as it fights dandruff and leaves your hair perfect.

Best natural shampoo for dry scalp and dry hair: Yes To Tea Tree Scalp Relief Soothing Shampoo 12 Fl Oz I Dry, Itchy Scalps I Calm & Soothe Itchy Scalp I Tea Tree Oil + Sage Oil + Salicylic Acid I 97% Natural Ingredients

With 97% natural ingredients, the Yes To Tea Tree Scalp Relief Soothing Shampoo uses tea tree and sage oil to cleanse and soothe your scalp. And, salicylic acid helps to rid dandruff. The formula is pH-balanced with no parabens or silicones and is Leaping Bunny Certified.

The shampoo also has a calming scent, which will revive and refresh you during that morning shower, one of the best dandruff shampoos for women. It’s clinically proven to soothe your dry, itchy scalp in just 8 days

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line does just that: boosts hydration. The Neutrogena Moisturizing Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Shampoo gives both dry scalp and dry hair a moisture boost while also treating dandruff. One of the shampoo’s main ingredients, hyaluronic acid, retains more than 1000 times its weight in water for ultra-hydrated hair and scalp.

The paraben-and surfactant-free formula works for all types of hair types, including dyed or colored hair. It’s pH-balanced to keep your scalp healthy and flake-free.

Best clarifying shampoo for dry scalp and oily hair: Tea Tree Oil Shampoo Sulfate Free – Cleansing Tea Tree Shampoo Scalp Exfoliator and Dry Scalp Shampoo for Scalp Care – Daily Clarifying Shampoo for Oily Hair Care Products with Tea Tree Essential Oil

This cruelty-free shampoo offers a unique combination of ingredients that simultaneously soothes and moisturizes your dry scalp, gets rid of dandruff, and cleanses greasy, oily roots.

The active ingredient tea tree oil calms scalp irritation with a fresh, clean scent apt for both men and women. And although this shampoo does a lot in the way of cleansing, soothing, and moisturizing, it’s sulfate-free so it won’t damage your locks.

Best dry scalp detox shampoo for colored hair: Love Beauty And Planet Delightful Detox Daily Clarifying Sulfate-Free Shampoo Cleansed Hair Care Charcoal and Bergamot Silicone-free, Paraben-free, Vegan Shampoo 32.3 oz

This plant-based formula is free of paraben, silicone, sulfate, phthalate, and dyes. The cruelty-free shampoo makes for a delightful vegan hair experience that leaves your color-treated hair vibrant and bright.]

The Love Beauty and Planet Daily Clarifying Shampoo features ingredients like charcoal and bergamot to help fight dandruff and detoxify your scalp, leaving it flake-free. Coconut often moisturizes and softens your hair, keeping color intact.

Best dry scalp shampoo for serious dandruff: Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo | For Dandruff Control | Soothes Scalp & Controls Dandruff | Dermatologist Tested |

For persistent or excessive dandruff, Redken’s Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo contains 1% Pyrithione Zinc, which fights itchy scalp and dandruff to the max. While Redken’s formula is the most expensive anti-dandruff shampoo on our list, it’s worth it if you’ve tried other shampoos and your dandruff and itchy scalp are still hanging around.

Redken stands by its history — the brand has over 60 years of professional hair science experience. For a more intensive dandruff fix, you can leave this product on your hair for 5 minutes, then wet, lather, and rinse. This is also one of the best dandruff shampoos for men, as its scent isn’t overly strong or too feminine.

If your hair needs a little extra balance and shine, Aveeno’s Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo will fix any issues with a flaky scalp while giving your hair an extra dose of glow.

Nip dandruff in the bud before it even forms with this shampoo, which contains oats that help both treat and prevent dandruff. The apple cider vinegar cleanses your scalp, helps retain moisture, and balances your scalp, amping up your hair’s shine and volume.

Which dry scalp shampoo is best for your Life & Style?

Dandruff, regardless of its cause, is no fun for anyone. But it’s easy to treat, especially if you use one of these best shampoos for dry scalp.

The key when choosing a dry scalp shampoo is to also understand what else you’d like to treat when it comes to your mane. Is your hair oily or dry? Are the roots greasy? Do you dye or color treat your hair? Need a little extra shine or balance? Want to increase moisture or softness? Do you want a full shower experience, using shampoo with an invigorating or relaxing scent?

Anti-dandruff shampoos for dry scalp don’t have to be boring or medicinal. If you pick the right ones, they’re gentle enough for color-treated hair, can add moisture, and balance your scalp, and even relax or energize depending on their scent.

So, why not revive your hair to its soft and silky best while simultaneously treating dandruff by using one of these special dry scalp shampoos? This list has a dry scalp shampoo for everyone, from budget to splurge, from vegan to balancing, and everything in between.