Such a cutie! Bethenny Frankel shared new photos revealing her daughter Bryn’s face for the first time in a decade while celebrating her mini-me’s birthday on Friday, May 8. The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram with a tender message, gushing over how proud she is to be raising such a kind-hearted and incredible young girl.

“Peanut, I love you so much,” the former Bravo star, 49, began her caption, next to four photos including her adorable daughter. “You have given me 10 years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you.”

“I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!” the proud mom continued, revealing their precious pups, Biggy and Smallz, were up “all night wrapping presents for [her] and they love their sissy so much!”

After seeing the portraits of Bryn, one fan felt sentimental and recalled the first time they found out Bethenny was going to become a mom. “I have not seen peanut since she was a baby, as [you] haven’t showed her face to the Instagram world,” the social media user wrote. “I watched the [episode] you found out that you made her, and the [episode] you gave birth to her and followed you as a new mama and watched you melt in the presence of someone who changed your world for the better.”

Bethenny liked the comment and replied, “XO. this is a rare day.” The reality star and her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, welcomed sweet Bryn back in 2010.

This year, the Skinnydipping author decided to do something special and safe while ringing in the special occasion. Some friends and loved ones drove by their home with a B-day parade, even dropping off tasty cupcakes for Bryn.

“We are so lucky to have amazing people around us. And this is the most emotional birthday my baby’s had, I mean she’s 10,” Bethenny said. “She had such a good time and it’s like the little things, the meaningful things, it’s not the material things.”

