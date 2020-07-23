So funny! Blake Lively joked about getting pregnant with baby No. 4 when her husband, Ryan Reynolds, shared a clip of him drinking alcohol in his 2010 movie Buried.

“Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called Buried and it’s now on @Hulu,” Ryan, 43, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 22. In the caption, the actor also noted he didn’t agree with how the film advertised his liquor, Aviation American Gin. “10 years later, it really holds up!” he said. “Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement.”

After seeing his post, Blake, 32, commented, “I think this just got me pregnant” so her hubby jokingly replied, “@Blakelively I will be out of the office starting July 22nd throughout the middle [of] forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Blake and Ryan share kids James, 5, Inez, 3, and their third child, whose name they have yet to reveal. “We’re outnumbered,” the Gossip Girl alum previously joked on Good Morning America about her growing brood. “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy.” However, the family of five has been doing OK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to Ryan being a “hands-on dad,” Blake has been getting all the “me time” she wants, a source previously told Closer Weekly. “Running around after three young kids isn’t easy for anyone, but Ryan and Blake are amazing parents and [they] make it work.”

Since welcoming baby No. 3, the doting parents have been doing everything they can to keep their child’s life private. They don’t post any photos of their baby girl on Instagram or go on public outings with her. But just because they’re being secretive doesn’t mean they’re not having an “amazing” time in quarantine.

“It’s been great,” the Deadpool 2 actor gushed to Jimmy Fallon on May 6. “It’s been fun.”