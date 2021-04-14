Good memories! Blake Shelton appreciated ex Miranda Lambert’s comments about the “special moment” they shared while cowriting his 2011 song “Over You,” a source tells In Touch.

“Miranda and Blake aren’t burning up the phone lines just yet but her recent comments about writing together have definitely shifted things,” the insider says about her March 28 interview on Apple Music’s Essentials Radio. “Blake thought it was a nice gesture.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The former flames, who were married from 2011 to 2015, created the soulful track while they were still together. It was inspired by the devastating loss of his older brother, Richie, who tragically died in a car accident in 1990. Their collaboration won over the hearts of fans and critics, later earning Song of the Year at both the Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

After first hearing about Blake’s incredibly difficult experience, Miranda, 37, asked if he had ever journaled about the incident. “I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective, but I feel your pain talking to me right now,” the Pistol Annies performer told Blake, 44, before they put the pen to paper.

Miranda said that looking back, she is so grateful for that experience. “I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together,” the songstress added.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Following their public split, Miranda found love with now-husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in January 2019. As for The Voice coach, he is now happily engaged to Gwen Stefani. Blake popped the question to the “Hollaback Girl” singer in October 2020 after five years of dating.

“Enough time has passed and they’ve both moved on, so there’s nothing really to be upset about anymore,” the insider tells In Touch about where Blake and Miranda stand now. “Miranda does believe time heals everything and what good does it do to dredge up the past anyway. Unless she’s writing a song about it.”