Family first! Blake Shelton has revealed how his marriage to Gwen Stefani and being a stepfather to her three sons has taken him into a “new phase” of his life where his career comes second.

“Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life,” Blake, 46, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 19. Gwen, 52, shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.

Fortunately, his status as a country music superstar has allowed him to pick and choose his projects and his record company is fine with whenever Blake decides to hit the recording studio.

“I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to do that,” he told the site, adding, “They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a ‘90s country video — they’re always on board and because of that, we have a ‘God’s Country’ once in a while or a ‘Happy Anywhere,'” referring to his number one hit country tunes, the latter a duet with Gwen.

The couple married on July 3, 2021, at his Oklahoma ranch. The fellow The Voice judges began dating in the fall of 2015, just a few months after each had split from their respective spouses. Blake and fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert announced they were divorcing July 2015, while Gwen and Gavin filed for divorce the following month.

The “Just a Girl” singer was so smitten from the start. “I think he’s hot, don’t you?” Gwen gushed to radio host Ryan Seacrest in November 2015 after the pair came out publicly as a couple, though she added, “But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time,” about their respective splits.

The two have always been open about their love and respect for each other ever since. “How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest,” Blake beamed during a 2018 Today show appearance.

“The marriage is so fun and I’m so into it. I feel very blessed,” Gwen told Ellen DeGeneres during a stop by her former daytime talk show in April 2022, adding, “Notice how you didn’t have to ask me? I just said that I love the marriage.”