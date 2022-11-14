The place to be! Blue Desert Cabo is a boutique villa rental property company that does it all – it provides the most unique travel experience by customizing your dream vacation and tailoring it to all your needs.

Blue Desert Cabo gives you privacy and luxury, without the stress of planning. They take pride in the importance of hospitality, with an A+ group of passionate professionals as the concierge team.

The concierge team offers an abundance of services, such as curated customized itineraries, properties that make the most stunning event spots and more. Leave it to them to plan the perfect wedding, corporate dinner, or a pool/beach party with spectacular ocean views.

Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency

The accommodations are endless at Blue Desert Cabo. There are available villas able to fit 2 to 20 people in a single villa, while offering groups of villas close together for groups up to 40 people. Gorgeous venues with beachfront views for special events are available with capacities ranging from 30 to 180 people.

They’ve got you covered – the staff will take you in as their own for any planned event, whether it’s a birthday celebration, special dinner or wedding. The range of services are endless: planning and coordinating the event, venue searching, decor, transportation, catering, entertainment and so much more.

The decor will come right from your Pinterest board, with your vision brought to life using chic and breathtaking furniture, flower arrangements and accessories that will stun all the guests.

Sean McClenahan and Juan Ramon Guevara are the two owners of Blue Desert Cabo and make the perfect dream team. After working together for five years, they brought their idea to life in 2019 and created the premier Villa Rental and Property Management Company.

McClenahan is a personal lawyer and business manager for families across the U.S., while Guevara is a high-end villa property manager from Mexico – combining so many qualities and creating the best duo for Blue Desert Cabo. Together, they have managed over $50 million dollars in real estate transactions in and around the Los Cabos area.

When it comes to your dream vacation, “The sky is the limit,” says Juan. “We can make anything possible.”

Scroll down to take an inside look at some of Blue Desert Cabo’s breathtaking luxury villas!