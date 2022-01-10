An autopsy was performed on Bob Saget after the Full House actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, January 9, but it may take months to determine how he died.

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” Chief Medical Officer Joshua Stephany explains in a press release. “When the autopsy report has been finalized, a follow up press statement will be released.”

Hours before his passing, Saget, who was on a nationwide stand-up comedy tour, took to social media to give his Florida audience a shout-out. “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a [two-hour] set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—t,” the Fuller House star tweeted.

After news of Saget’s death broke, several celebrities, including his Full House costars, shared touching tributes. “This one hurts. He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again,” Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on Full House and Fuller House, wrote via Instagram.

“Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’ Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely,” Barber continued. “And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget — don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him.”

As for Saget’s family, the Philadelphia native is survived by daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. Saget and Kramer were married from 1982 to 1997. Later, in 2018, he married wife Kelly Rizzo.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the comedian’s family said in a joint statement. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”