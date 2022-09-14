Written in partnership with Nude Sugar

When Grammy award Winner singer, entrepreneur & beauty founder Toni Braxton recently posted on Instagram, “Gettin’ my booty together,” the internet chatter got a little intense. Not just about this legend’s enviable booty, but also as one fan raved, “Why do you look 20 sum years old.” Well, the secret’s out.

Photo: Leyla Stefani

“I’m going to be honest. I really wanted to work on my booty skin because the tone wasn’t as even as the rest of my body. I came up with the Luminous Splendor and the Sugar Plum Elixir Restore & Renew Body Serum.” According to Toni, “using both together will have your booty looking right. I’m proud of mine.” – Toni Braxton

For booty-charged skin care, grab this combo at USNOW.COM — the only retailer that currently offers this bundle. Combo price $69.

Nude Sugar’s Sugar Plum Elixir Restore & Renew Body Serum moisturizes, revives, and renews skin while restoring the texture of the skin and allowing for deeper penetration of your cream. $35

Nude Sugar’s Luminous Splendor with glycolic acid improves skin’s texture and addresses discoloration. It contains 100% sugarcanederived squalane, which hydrates, soothes redness, and leaves the skin feeling beyond soft. $45 and $18 in travel size.