Brad Pitt and his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt “are very alike,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the dad-daughter pair’s unique bond.

“They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart,” the insider adds of the similarities between Brad, 57, and his 15-year-old daughter. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”

And while Brad “doesn’t see her as much as he would like,” he hopes “that will keep on changing,” the source says.

“Brad is very touched that Shiloh wants more of a relationship with him,” the insider continues. “That was always his hope, from all of his kids.”

All in all, Brad believes that “Shiloh might just be the bridge he needs to better mend his relationship with Angie,” the source says.

A rep for Brad did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

With Shiloh’s numerous red carpet appearances with her mother, Angelina Jolie, lately, Brad is “happy” that his daughter is “coming out of her shell,” another source previously told In Touch.

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh,” the insider added. “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

While Shiloh finds the Hollywood scene “a little overwhelming,” she is “enjoying her time in the spotlight and the attention” and has “a great mentor in her mom, who’s teaching her to take it all in stride,” a separate source previously told In Touch.

Angelina, 46, filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, and the pair were legally declared single in 2019 as the finalization of their divorce continues and amid their ongoing custody battle. Along with Shiloh, the former couple share children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.