Not only is Brad Pitt good-looking, talented and a major star in the entertainment world, his net worth is also pretty impressive. So, how does Brad make his money? Keep scrolling to find out.

What Is Brad Pitt’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Bullet Train actor is worth about $300 million. The handsome hunk — who is also one of the richest actors in the world — makes a bit more than his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, as she is worth $120 million, the outlet reported.

How Does Brad Pitt Make Money?

The Oklahoma native is an actor and film producer. Brad starred in Thelma & Louise in 1991 and that is when he got his big break. From then on, he was the lead actor in Seven, Fight Club and Ocean’s Eleven, which all were big hits at the box office. Brad continued to have success with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Troy, Inglourious Basterds, World War Z and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, for which he took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2020.

Brad is prolific in film producing and started his own company, Plan B Entertainment, which he cofounded with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2001. However, after their 2005 divorce, Brad became the sole owner of the company. Plan B has produced three films which went on to win Oscars: The Departed, 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight.

What Are Brad’s Other Endeavors?

Brad has had product endorsements with several brands including Brioni, Chanel and Cadillac. The deal with the car company — which was only in China — earned Brad $3 million alone in 2013, E! News reported. Prior to that, the Moneyball alum also brought in $4.5 million for a Heineken Super Bowl ad in 2005, according to CBS News.

Before Angelina and Brad’s divorce, the former flames debuted their new wine, Miraval Rosé, in 2013. After they released the first 6,000 bottles in stores around the world, it sold out within five hours.

How Does Brad Spend His Money?

Brad — who shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox with Angie — spent $3.1 million euros on a villa in Mallorca, Spain, and in 2007, Brad and the Maleficent star bought a house in New Orleans for $3.5 million but sold it for $4.9 million after they broke up. Then, Brad and Angie bought Chateau Miraval in France for a reported $67 million in 2008.

He sued the Eternals star in February 2022 after she sold her stake in the French estate to a spirits manufacturer owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler in 2021. According to his lawsuit, Brad and Angelina had agreed not to sell their interests in the property, of which the actor has put in a significant investment towards growing the winery’s brand.

The dad of six is also very giving and has spent more than $10 million on various foundations and charity organizations. He has traveled to Haiti, Pakistan and Ethiopia to help out their countries.