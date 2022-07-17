Bradley Cooper Has an A-List Dating History! See His Ex-Girlfriends, Rumored Flames and Relationships

Off the market! Bradley Cooper has been linked to some of Hollywood’s most talented actresses, models and musicians. Now, the actor has found love with Huma Abedin.

The new couple were introduced by mutual friend Anna Wintour. “After a dry spell, Bradley Cooper asked Anna Wintour to set him up with someone in her inner circle,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in July 2022. “Anna has always been there for Bradley, they’re best friends, and she wanted to move him out of his comfort zone of dating models and actresses.”

Huma isn’t the first lady to win over Bradley.

Before he began his romance with Hillary Clinton’s former aide, some fans suspected Bradley had reunited with ex Irina Shayk after she walked the red carpet for his movie Nightmare Alley in December 2021.

While the appearance could have been a sign of Irina being a supportive coparent, it also fueled rumors that the two are dating again.

During the event, Entertainment Tonight asked the actor how it felt having his ex there. He smiled broadly and responded, “It’s very special.”

The former couple began dating in the spring of 2015 and welcomed their only child, a daughter named Lea, in March 2017. Bradley and Irina eventually split in June 2019, though remain in each other’s lives as they coparent their daughter.

Prior to his romance with Irina, the Silver Linings Playbook actor dated model Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015. Both Bradley and Suki kept the relationship relatively private, with Suki telling Elle in February 2013 that it would be “boring” to talk about her boyfriend. The actor also had an on-again, off-again relationship with Zoe Saldaña from 2011 until 2013, when the pair called it quits for good.

Bradley was even linked to Lady Gaga at one point. The “Born This Way” singer and He’s Just Not That Into You actor shared serious on-and-off-screen chemistry while making A Star Is Born while Bradley was still with Irina. However, both the actor and Gaga shut down rumors of any potential romance.

Keep scrolling to find out who Bradley dated before his new relationship with Huma.