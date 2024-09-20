Bradley Cooper 'Putting Off' Gigi Hadid Despite Her Baby Wish (EXCL)

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are packing on the PDA as she tells the world he’s the one – but pals of the supermodel are increasingly suspicious that he’s stringing her along and it’ll all end in heartbreak once he gets bored down the line, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“A lot of people have suspected this is a showmance for Bradley,” the source says. “He talks a great game, he definitely dotes on Gigi and they’re great companions, but she wants more than that from him and has for some time now.”

“He seems to have this agenda where he has the pretty girl on his arm but he’s keeping her dangling.”

As the source references, the Hangover star, 49, has garnered a reputation for himself as a playboy since first guest starring on Sex and the City in 1999.

Bradley boasts a long list of famous former flames, including actresses Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana, Suki Waterhouse, model Irina Shayk and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

However, things seemed to be different to Gigi, 29, despite their 20-year age difference.

“As far as Gigi’s concerned they’re the perfect fit,” the insider adds, “as far as their social circle and status are concerned, plus they have a lot of friends in common in Philadelphia.”

“Gigi’s friends know she doesn’t want to be that no-strings girlfriend, which she was with Leo [DiCaprio].”

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, began quietly seeing the model after he split from Camila Morrone, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style in August 2023.

But it wasn’t meant to last, as an insider previously told In Touch that the new flames just “hooked up a few times” over the summer.

Gotham/GC Images

Things started out largely the same with Bradley, a second source previously told Life & Style.

Back in October 2023, the pair were spotted out during a romantic dinner in New York City, around the time that source confirmed that “they’ve been secretly hooking up for weeks.”

“Friends thought they should get together, and they totally hit it off,” the source added. “It was an instant attraction — Gigi and Bradley’s chemistry is off the charts.”

Since then, the model has fallen head over heels for the Silver Linings Playbook star, who’s been giving Gigi mixed signals, to say the least.

While he even recently bought a home near Gigi’s family’s horse farm in Pennsylvania, the first source says Bradley’s been “putting her off, and ultimately it’s going to come to a head.”

The source insists Gigi’s looking for much more than just a fling with the A-list actor.

“She’s dropped endless hints with Bradley and made it clear she’d like a second baby,” the insider dishes, “but he’s very much a go with the flow and one day at a time guy.”

Whether or not Bradley puts his womanizing past behind him is “just a question of time,” the source says.

“She won’t sit around and be dangled. She’s been put in promise land and as happy as she is, it’s kind of aggravating.”