He said, she said. Brian Austin Green slammed his ex Vanessa Marcil over her public coparenting claims against him, while also defending ex-wife Megan Fox in a lengthy statement.

“So, I can’t tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school,” the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 49, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Friday, February 24. “She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap. Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”

Green’s clapback was written across a screenshot of one of Marcil’s Instagram Stories, in which she claimed that she and her former costar “didn’t and don’t coparent” together for their son, Kassius Marcil-Green, adding that she “raised [her] son alone.”

Apart from the 20-year-old, Green shares Noah, Bodhi and Journey with the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and son Zane with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

This wasn’t the first time the exes had a public spat over their child. In October 2022, Green blasted Marcil for allegedly submitting child support and custody claims against him, according to a screenshot he shared via his Instagram Stories of the alleged paperwork she filed.

“I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” he wrote over the image of the legal document at the time. “How was I a respondent then??? #Factsisfacts #Thetruthshallsetyoufree.”

Green’s screenshot of what appeared to have been the legal document featured his name next to the term “respondent” and Marcil’s name as the “petitioner.” The rest of the document read, “Partial judgment re: custody.”

Green and Marcil first met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1999. After dating for four years, the former couple split in 2003. Later, the two engaged in a heated custody battle over Kassius, whom they welcomed in March 2002.

In November 2018, the General Hospital alum alleged in an Instagram post that Green and Fox hadn’t spent time with Kassius for five years.

“[Twelve] years ago, I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father [and] his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” Marcil wrote. “They lost that case [and] a civil case asking me for $200,000.”

Marcil then insisted that she “never asked for child support of any kind” and claimed that she “had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever.” Green did not publicly respond to his ex’s claims at the time.

Despite her past claims, it appeared that the family dynamic between Marcil, Green and Kassius had improved by September 2020 when Marcil claimed via Instagram that Kassius “was finally invited back into his dad’s life and was able to finally meet his youngest brother and finally see his other two siblings again.”