Baby joy! Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline is reacting to the news after she announced she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with fiancé Sam Asghari.

“Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” the former backup dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News on Monday, April 11. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”

Britney, 40, and Kevin’s relationship was a huge part of 2000’s pop culture and their romance was on display for everyone to see. The pair were married two years before Britney filed for divorce in 2006. Their divorce was finalized one year later. During their marriage they welcomed their two sons: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

In 2019, the “Toxic” singer was granted 30 percent custody of her sons while Kevin, 44, was granted a sole 70 percent. Although she was under her conservatorship at the time, Kevin’s attorney explained that the conservatorship had not “caused an issue on custodial arrangements.”

Despite the custody agreement, she still has a strong bond with the boys. “My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things …. I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men,” Britney captioned a September 2021 Instagram post of a quote talking about a mother’s bond with their sons.

Now, the Crossroads actress is eagerly expecting her third child. In her Instagram pregnancy announcement on April 11, Britney jokingly revealed that she noticed her stomach getting bigger and her fiancé, 28, thought it was just a food baby.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” her Instagram caption read.

Sam also gushed over the big news by posting a painting of two lions and a cub on his Instagram account several hours later.

Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” his caption read. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”