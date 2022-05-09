Britney Spears is reminding fans of what her super toned body looked like before she announced on April 11 that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Sam Asghari. The pop princess shared a series of completely nude throwback photos to her Instagram page on Monday, May 9, reminiscing about a previous vacation.

In the snapshots, which all featured different filters, Britney, 40, posed naked while looking at the camera, covering her bare breasts with her hands. She used pink heart emoji to hide her private parts, while the singer’s two deep lower hipline tattoos were clearly visible in the shots.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me,” Britney wrote next to the snapshots, asking, “Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???” The “Everytime” songstress stood in a glass doorway leading to tall green foliage behind her, as if she were in a spa setting. That would explain being totally naked!

Several minutes later, Britney shared a nearly identical nude photo post where the only difference was the expression on her face and her thigh posed at an angle. “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick!!!” she noted about the snapshots, adding again that the pictures were from before she was expecting.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

The latest snapshots come on the heels of Britney sharing a set of nude photos on Thursday, May 5, using her pet pooch Sawyer to cover up her exposed front while leaving her backside bare.