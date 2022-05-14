Britney Spears suffered the miscarriage of her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, just one month after announcing she was pregnant with baby No. 3.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple’s statement read, which Britney, 40, shared via Instagram on Saturday, May 14. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The message continued, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

On April 11, the “Circus” artist revealed she was pregnant with her third child, as she shares sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’” Britney captioned her Instagram post at the time, calling Sam, 28, her “husband.”

She added, “My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

The pop icon went into more detail about discovering her pregnancy, noting that she wanted to stay out of the public eye for privacy.

“It’s hard because, when I was pregnant, I had perinatal depression,” Britney admitted about her past. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now, women talk about it everyday. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Just hours after Britney made the big announcement, Sam shared a message via his Instagram Stories about becoming a father.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the personal trainer’s note read. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Britney and Sam met in October 2016 on the set of her music video “Slumber Party,” and started dating afterward. The Iran native stood by her side throughout her conservatorship battle, which began in February 2008. In June 2021, the “Gimme More” singer opened up about having children during her testimony to terminate her conservatorship.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said at the time to a judge. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

In September 2021, Britney announced that she and Sam were engaged in an Instagram video, in which she flaunted her diamond engagement ring. Two months later, a judge formally terminated her conservatorship.

Shortly after announcing her third pregnancy, Britney reflected on the fear she had about motherhood.

“My thought this morning was, ‘I’m so scared to make a mistake,’” she penned in a lengthy message shared via Instagram on April 13. “Will I be thoughtful enough? Will I be instinctive enough?”

Three days later, the Grammy Award winner confessed she was fearful of bringing a child into “this world.”

“I’m scared to have a baby in this world,” Britney wrote via Instagram on April 16, before referring to Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears and Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears films. “Especially in America where they did four documentaries without me in them and telling my story.”