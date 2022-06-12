NSFW bride! Britney Spears exposed her “first diamond thong” in a new video she shared from her wedding to husband Sam Asghari.

“LIVING IS GIVING,” the “Circus” artist, 40, captioned the Instagram video on Saturday, June 11, pointing out that the sparkly risqué lingerie was “underneath [her] jacket.”

Britney then playfully added in her caption, “Hope I didn’t offend anyone.”

The nearly two-minute clip featured several fun moments from Britney and Sam’s Los Angeles wedding. At the beginning of the video, the newlyweds shared a passionate kiss, with the Grammy Award winner even adding some tongue. Next, Britney was seen getting down with fellow pop star Madonna on the dance floor to her hit single “Like a Virgin.” Later in the clip, the bride and the groom, 28, danced together, with Britney eventually flashing her butt cheeks and the shimmering thong as she twirled in her black blazer.

Sam and Britney exchanged vows during an intimate wedding ceremony on Thursday, June 9, at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. Britney donned a stunning Donatella Versace gown and wore two wedding rings.

The “… Baby One More Time” singer’s sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, did not attend her big day, but they were supportive of their mom marrying Sam.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ that day.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

However, many famous guests, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore, attended.

“WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!!” The “Toxic” singer wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 10. “It was the most spectacular day!!!”

In her lengthy caption, the Grammy Award winner pointed out that she was “so nervous all morning” and had a “panic attack.” However, she “got it together” later on and enjoyed the festivities with her new husband.

“The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!!” she added, as a Cinderella-style horse and carriage were part of the fairytale theme. “The ceremony was a dream, and the party was even better!!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock!!! … I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU!!”

The Dollface actor and the “Gimme More” artist first met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. After dating for five years, the couple announced their engagement in September 2021, with Britney sharing an Instagram video flaunting her diamond ring.

“I can’t f—king believe it!” she captioned the post at the time.

Seven months later, Britney announced she was pregnant with her and Sam’s first child together. However, the pair revealed she suffered a miscarriage on May 14.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the duo wrote in a heartbreaking joint statement shared via Britney’s Instagram. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Despite the tragic news, the lovebirds are remaining optimistic, as Sam vowed via his Instagram Stories they still wanted to have children in their future.

“We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” the personal trainer wrote via his Instagram Stories on May 16, adding that they “will be expanding [their] family soon.”