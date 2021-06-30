You want a piece of her? Britney Spears slammed the paparazzi for “distorting” bikini photos of her on Tuesday, June 29, while she’s on vacation in Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now. The paps know where I am, and it’s really not fun!!!!” the “Toxic” singer, 39, wrote via Instagram. “It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture, but not only do they take my picture, they distort my body and mess with the image,” she claimed, “And it’s embarrassing!!!!!”

Britney Spears/Instagram

The “Baby One More Time” artist added, “I know my body is not perfect, but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude, and it’s mean. So, paps, kindly F—K YOU AND F—K OFF.”

The Louisiana native shared a video montage echoing her message while the song “F—k You” by Lily Allen played in the background. “Dos and don’ts if you are a pap, fan or ANYONE in my space,” the text in the clip reads. “Don’t talk to me while I’m texting. It’s rude.”

In the video, Britney could be seen walking on a sandy beach wearing a red bikini, aviator sunglasses and a mask. “This is my body!!!” the message continued. “So, stop messing with my pics and editing them to the point where it’s embarrassing!!” The “If U Seek Amy” artist then encouraged fans to celebrate Pride “instead” of obsessing over her vacation photos.

The “Gimme More” songstress jetted off to Hawaii with her boyfriend, Sam, 27, on the heels of Britney publicly slamming her 13-year conservatorship while testifying on her own behalf in court on June 23. The “Womanizer” singer appeared before Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles and asked for her conservatorship to “end,” calling it “abusive” and “traumatizing.” Britney also said she felt “enslaved” by her father, Jamie Spears.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” Britney said before the judge. “It’s not OK to force me to do anything I want to do.” The “Stronger” artist admitted she wants to sue her family after alleging she had been forced to tour and take medication, such as lithium, to stabilize her mood.

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008 after she was hospitalized following a public breakdown. Jamie, 68, previously served as conservator of her person and conservator of her estate. In September 2019, a judge approved Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s longtime manager, to step in as a temporary replacement amid Jamie’s health issues.