Here comes the bride! Britney Spears shared a photo of her wedding veil amid her engagement and pregnancy with baby No. 3, her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.

“Introducing Wendy!!!” the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” artist, 40, captioned her Instagram carousel post on Saturday, May 7, featuring a photo of her cat sitting on sheer, white material. “It’s MEOW time boys and girls. And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!”

Britney posted the shot just two days after she shared more sizzling photos of herself completely nude. In the images, the pop star held up her adorable pup, Sawyer, as she struck a pose without any clothes on, adding a diamond emoji to cover her upper bare butt, seemingly to avoid violating Instagram’s policy of no nudity.

On April 11, the “Toxic” singer announced her third pregnancy via Instagram. She shares sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline. This marks Britney’s first child with Sam, 28.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the Mississippi native wrote that day, even calling Sam her “husband” in her caption. “I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney continued to note that “if there are two” babies developing, she “might just lose it.” She also mentioned that she wouldn’t be “going out as much” out of a desire for more privacy.

“It’s hard because, when I was pregnant, I had perinatal depression,” the Grammy Award winner added, in reference to her past. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now, women talk about it everyday. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

That day, Sam reflected on his fiancée’s pregnancy in his own Instagram post.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he wrote. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

The pop icon and the Iran native met in October 2016 on the set of her music video for her song “Slumber Party” and they started dating shortly afterward. Nearly five years later, the couple announced their engagement via social media, with Britney sharing an Instagram video of her and Sam in September 2021.

In the clip, the “Gimme More” singer showed off her diamond engagement ring, captioning the video, “I can’t f–king believe it.”