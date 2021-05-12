A must read guide for anyone buying Instagram followers

Anyone who is relatively familiar with Instagram likely knows how massive of a social media platform that it truly is. It is one of the largest social networks out there, second only to its parent company Facebook (and perhaps, TikTok) in terms of the sheer amount of people signing in and looking at their favorite content creators every day.

Not only is Instagram absolutely dominating in terms of people signing up and logging in, it is also one of the top performers when it comes to engaging with users and creating a community around a brand. Anyone seeking to become an Instagram influencer will love the amount of engagement that enthusiastic followers will often bestow upon them. How can you capitalize on this in the interest of social media marketing for your own small business?

Ready to work on getting more customers, more genuine followers, and really give a nice boost to the amount of growth you experience on the world’s largest photo-sharing platform?

It’s not too late to make a splash with your brand on Insta – there are a few things you can do to bring the growth you are looking for to your Instagram profile, including buying Instagram followers. If this is something you haven’t thought about doing for your own Instagram page, consider some of the following questions and answers about buying followers on Instagram.

Is it completely safe to buy Instagram followers?

This depends on how you look at it. You see, while buying fake followers technically goes against Instagram’s terms of service, it is also something that can really come in handy when it comes to bringing a nice padding of numbers to your follower list.

Many providers of Instagram followers won’t actually provide you with real, authentic accounts. Instead, what they will most likely do is provide you with bots and fake accounts that will either stop following you at some point or be purged from Instagram entirely. Is there a way to combat this?

There is, in fact. Thanks to some of the more premier providers of real followers on Instagram, you can add real people onto your account who will actually engage with your content, and since these are genuine followers, you won’t be running afoul of Instagram’s rules. All of the services we’ve listed below sell real followers and have been voted as some of the best sites to buy Instagram followers.

The main thing you want to keep in mind is not to go too crazy when you first purchase followers. Think about it: If you saw an Instagram account with only two posts and thousands of followers, wouldn’t you think something was up? Buy your followers in smaller numbers at a time, and your growth will appear to be entirely organic.

What are the best sites to buy Instagram followers?

Before you set off on your journey to become one of the next big Instagram influencers, there are some things you should keep in mind before you start buying up followers. There are some best practices that any Instagram users thinking about incorporating this strategy for their own social media marketing plan should follow.

You want to make sure the site you’re shopping with is secure for transactions. Look for an SSL connection in your browser bar telling you that you are on a secure connection.

Make sure the provider you choose has good customer support, as well as customer reviews from real people.

Ensure the site has a guarantee for their followers so that you won’t lose any from your Instagram account.

Make sure the site feeds you followers over time, leading to a more organic look.

With this criteria in mind, here are seven of the best sites where you can pick up new followers for your Instagram growth strategy.

Voted by InTouch Weekly as the #1 site to buy Instagram followers safely, Twicsy is one of the leading names in the Instagram follower game for a good reason. They provide high-quality followers to your account, getting you more engagement on your content. The website uses more traditional Instagram growth tactics, with flexible pricing and a nice 14 day money-back guarantee in case you aren’t pleased with your purchase.

The process is simple – you sign up, choose a target audience based on your content, select the number of followers you would like, and make your payment. Your follower count will begin to go up slowly as the new followers begin to trickle in.

As well as this, customers can also buy Instagram likes and views from Twicsy just as easily as buying followers. It doesn’t get simpler than this.

Buy Instagram Followers on Twicsy.com

Buzzoid is another company who has been around the scene for a long time, helping people improve their Instagram marketing with high-quality followers delivered straight to your business account. Buzzoid provides real Instagram followers, so you never have to worry about running afoul of Instagram’s rules regarding fake followers and bots.

Instead, you can work to grow your organic followers with Buzzoid. The company selects target audiences for you based on similar pages to yours, and you will get fast delivery of active followers who are already interested in the kind of content that you post.

Choose your followers package and your payment method (you can even pay with Bitcoin and PayPal through Buzzoid), and watch the followers begin to come in, improving your engagement rate and social proof for your page in a flash.

Buzzoid also has a helpful support team on hand, so you can always be sure you will have some help if you run into a problem.

Again, just like Twicsy, you can also buy Instagram likes and views from Buzzoid – allowing you to unlock your full potential on the social network.

Buy Instagram Followers on Buzzoid.com

3. Rushmax

Rushmax works in a slightly different way to other providers on this list. Instead of buying followers from them, they provide you with a fully automated way of doing things, growing your following with zero intervention on your part. This can often result in authentic followers and real engagement to your Instagram posts.

The company has a 2 week money back guarantee, ensuring you will get your funds returned if you aren’t happy with your purchase. The company also provides reporting and targeting features, as well as a very helpful customer support crew alongside their instant delivery.

4. iDigic

iDigic is a company that specializes purely in Instagram services, providing Instagram followers as well as Instagram likes to those who wish to purchase them to build their following and improve their marketing strategy online.

The company provides you with custom targeting tools, allowing you a good deal of power and customization of the audience you get for your posts (the IG followers they deliver are from real accounts).

The company provides 24/7 customer support, good pricing options on its packages, and a growth service to allow the followers to come in at a slower pace. With this kind of customization and targeting options, you can really make Instagram’s algorithm sit up and take notice of what you are doing.

5. Y Labs

Y Labs is a good platform for allowing you to choose flexible pricing options based on the amount of followers you would like to buy. You can pick up anywhere from 50 to 5000 followers with Y Labs, and they don’t require your account password to get the ball rolling.

They, like others on this list, also have 24/7 customer support on hand, so you always have access to help if you get stuck.

6. TokMatic

If you are unsure about getting started with buying followers on Instagram, TokMatic has you covered. Although their main service is based around buying TikTok followers and likes, they’ve now ventured into Instagram.

They provide free followers and likes to new customers, allowing you to see whether such a service is right for you. If you like it, you can always buy more, or take advantage of their paid subscription, which will net you multiple new followers a day.

7. Diozzub

Diozzub probably isn’t the best option for brand new Instagram marketers, because their packages cater more to bigger and established Instagram profiles. If you already have a good amount of followers on Instagram and want to boost them even more, Diozzub’s 100,000 followers package might be just what you are looking for.

If you are a newer Insta user, however, this probably won’t be the service for you. This is because adding hundreds of thousands of followers to a brand new account will look very suspect, and won’t do your organic growth any favors. For larger profiles, though, this service could be very valuable.

How much does it cost to buy Instagram followers?

Buying followers has become much more affordable than it used to be. For example, you can pick up 100 followers or more from some providers for a few dollars, or hundreds of thousands of followers for a few hundred. You can also take advantage of some subscription services which will automate your growth, making your profile appear that much more organic.

To make sure you stay on top of follower growth and engagement, follow these hints:

Always make sure you use proper hashtags so the right people/demographics can find your posts.

Use a growth service to keep your growth consistent and automatic.

Always make the most of trending hashtags by keeping up with popular tags in your niche.

Consistently post Instagram stories to engage with your audience.

Use this method, and you could see your growth on the platform begin to happen sooner rather than later.

Ready to buy Instagram followers?

As you can see, there are many reasons why you might want to consider purchasing followers on Instagram to begin growing your audience and, hopefully, traffic and sales for your business. By making sure you use prominent and proven providers for Instagram growth, you should not put your Insta account at risk, since you are buying real followers who will provide you with real engagement.

Ready to begin your growth now? Get started with any of our reviewed providers to buy Instagram followers today.

Buy Instagram followers from the #1 trusted service: Twicsy.com