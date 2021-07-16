The popularity of your YouTube channel starts with its number of views. You cannot even begin to grow your channel unless your videos get a high number of views per day. That is not an easy thing to do when you have a new channel that you’re trying to get off the ground.

The good news is that you can increase the number of YouTube views to your channel or videos with a tiny investment. The investment will be to buy YouTube views and direct them to your YouTube channel. Every big-time YouTuber did this at some point in the past before they got famous. You can do the same too.

YouTube views are the key to growing your brand and becoming successful on the platform. Don’t wait years for those views to come to your channel naturally. Life is short and time is of the essence. Invest a little bit of money into your YouTube channel’s viewership and watch it take off much faster.

Is It Safe to Buy YouTube Views?

Some people hesitate to buy YouTube views out of fear of getting banned. There have been stories circulating about YouTube channels getting banned because their creators bought excessive numbers of views, likes, and subscribers.

The reality is that YouTube doesn’t like fake views, likes and subscribers. Some shady vendors will use bots to deliver fake views to their customers. You have to be careful not to do business with these vendors because they could put your YouTube channel in jeopardy.

Don’t be afraid to buy views on YouTube. It is safe to buy YouTube views if they come from real people with authentic YouTube accounts. The YouTube algorithm can detect whether the accounts are actively used. If they can detect activity from the channels, it proves they are legitimate.

Besides, you don’t have to keep buying YouTube views forever. If you get to a point where your YouTube channel gets lots of organic views and subscribers naturally, then you can stop investing in them. But as a new YouTuber, buying YouTube views is the only way to compete with the major competitors of your niche. Otherwise, you’ll find it nearly impossible to grow your channel.

What is the Best Site to Buy YouTube Views?

Now you understand the importance of buying authentic YouTube views. The next step is to locate the best site to buy YouTube views. This would have to be a trustworthy site with a vast history of positive customer service and feedback. You won’t find too many websites which fit these requirements, so it is essential to look carefully.

On the other hand, you can take our advice regarding the best site to buy YouTube views. We haven’t narrowed down the choice to just one site, though. There are three sites, in particular, that we feel are the best sites to buy YouTube views. Any one of these sites would be a wonderful source to buy views to your channel.

Below are the top three websites for buying YouTube views.

1) Stormviews.net

Stormviews is the best site to buy YouTube views because it can deliver authentic, reliable, and quick views to your channel. People have grown to love and trust Stormviews because it delivers a quality service instantly. You don’t need to wait for several minutes, days or weeks for your YouTube views to arrive.

The views package available are quite generous. You can buy YouTube views cheapest on Stormviews because their starting rate for 500 views is $3.99. Then you can purchase more views for a little bit more money. Their packages go all the way up to 250,000 views.

We recommend you purchase an amount that makes you comfortable. Some people might assume that purchasing a lot of views at once might trigger the YouTube algorithm. However, you have nothing to worry about because all the YouTube views are 100% real and come from legitimate YouTube accounts.

You will not be required to enter a password before your purchase because you don’t have to make a Stormviews account to place an order. The checkout can be completed within a matter of minutes. Once the order has been placed, Stormviews will generate a password for you automatically. It will get sent to the email address you entered for your order.

Are you interested in buying YouTube subscribers too? If so, you should buy YouTube subscribers from Stormviews. They also offer high-quality and affordable package deals on YouTube subscribers. Buy anywhere from 50 to 1,000 subscribers for less than $60. It is a pretty nice deal.

2) Followers.io

Followers.io is another vendor that lets you buy real YouTube views at affordable prices. There will be no fake bots or fake accounts used to generate views to your YouTube channel. Followers.io uses a traffic model that revolves around growing YouTube channels with 100% real views. You will definitely get the results you want.

There is no risk to your YouTube account. Followers.io sends real viewers who will actually engage with your videos and channel. Viewer engagement is the key to growing a YouTube channel and making it successful. As the engagement increases, so will the number of likes and subscribers too.

Followers.io will even target the right audience for your YouTube channel. Rather than send random viewers to your channel, the vendor will send viewers with a greater interest in your niche. That way, you’ll have a much better chance of retaining these viewers and converting them into subscribers. That is what your real goal should be, after all.

3) Useviral

Useviral offers generous YouTube view packages for sale. All of their packages come with real YouTube views for your YouTube videos and channel. Their smallest package is 2,000 views, while their largest package is 100,000 views. Choose whichever package accommodates your budget and traffic demands.

Don’t worry about waiting a long time for the YouTube views to arrive. Useviral promises to deliver purchased YouTube views to customers in a short amount of time. It is not necessarily an instant delivery, but it is a fast delivery of targeted viewers interested in your niche. You can also buy real Youtube subscribers to boost channel followers.

Useviral wants to help its customers generate viral YouTube videos. Of course, the quality of the content matters a lot in this scenario. But with extra help from Useviral, your accelerated YouTube views have the potential to make any of your videos go viral. If that were to happen, you’d have overnight success for your channel in terms of new subscribers, views and likes.

How to Buy YouTube Views

Now that you know where buying YouTube views, the next step is to learn how to buy YouTube views. There is really not much to learn other than the simple form you have to fill out.

The first step is to visit your preferred website for buying the views. Once you arrive on the website, find the link for YouTube views or some variation of that text. When you arrive on the YouTube views purchasing page, you’ll see several view packages available. Click the “Get Started” button or “Buy Now” button to proceed to the checkout page.

You will arrive on a page with a small form box. You should see two or three text boxes to fill in with your name, YouTube link and email address. Enter this simple information into the appropriate boxes and then click “Next” to visit the payment page.

Some vendors offer PayPal and Apple Pay, and some do not. The one payment method they all accept is Visa and MasterCard, whether it is a debit or credit card. You can use either card to pay through a third-party credit card payment processor or PayPal. Both are trustworthy as long as the payment server has security features installed.

This same process can be applied to buying other types of YouTube traffic. For instance, if you want to buy YouTube likes, the checkout process works the same way. The only difference is that views will show up on your channel rather than likes. After you complete the process once or twice, it is easy to get the hang of it. There is also a separate article about how to buy Youtube likes to get more information about it.

Conclusion

The main takeaway from this article should be to buy real YouTube views. Don’t just focus on how to buy YouTube views cheapest because not all vendors are honest and trustworthy. But if you use the three recommend sites above to buy YouTube views, you will receive good deals and quality views simultaneously.

Growing your brand on YouTube is more challenging by the day. With so many new people joining YouTube, it increases the competition amongst YouTube creators. That is why buying views is so crucial for new creators. It is the only way to build a new brand into a successful brand.