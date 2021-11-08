Bad blood? Caitlyn Jenner got candid about where she and ex-wife Kris Jenner stand today. “I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be. I don’t have any hard feelings toward her. I wish it was closer, but it’s not,” the former Olympian revealed during the Sunday, November 7, episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP.

“Our relationship is OK. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It’s always the way when you have that,” Caitlyn, 72, who shares daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner with Kris, 66, added. “It’s all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?”

When Caitlyn was asked if the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer had any “misgivings” toward her, the New York native replied, “I think that is an understatement.”

In 2013, Kris and Caitlyn separated after 22 years of marriage. Prior to their union, the mother of six was married to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991. For Caitlyn’s part, the father of six was married to Chrystie Scott from 1972 to 1981 and later to Linda Thompson from 1981 to 1986.

Two years after Kris and Caitlyn called it quits, the Secrets of My Life author publicly came out as transgender. “I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years,” Kris, who is now dating boyfriend Corey Gamble, recalled to WSJ Magazine‘s “The One” in April.

“And we didn’t know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about,” the San Diego, California, native explained.

The pair’s current relationship is “very respectful,” according to Kris. “She’s the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes.”