Former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner admitted she’s “a lot closer” to daughter Kylie Jenner than Kendall Jenner.

During an appearance the Monday, January 18, episode of Dear Media‘s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the former Olympian, 71, joked that her favorite child “depends on the day,” noting that she and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, spend a lot of time together.

“Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house,” Cait continued. “We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn’t do them. … But they’re so good! It’s better than a restaurant.”

Caitlyn said her close friend, Sophia Hutchins, often joins them, and that “Kylie and Sophia get along very well.”

“So [it’s] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes,” she said. “[We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer. Kendall’s not that — she’s always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie’s more of an open book.”

She added of the almost billionaire, “Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she’s just — all the stars came together.”

During an interview with People in June 2020, the mom of one — who shares daughter Stormi Webster with Travis Scott — said Caitlyn is her “hero.”

“My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot’s license. However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all.”

Though her relationships with Kylie and Kendall seem to be thriving, the I Am Cait alum revealed things with Khloé Kardashian have been rocky. In November 2019, Caitlyn got candid about where things stood with the Good American founder during an episode of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

“I started [by telling] Brandon [Jenner] my son [when I was transitioning], and he said to me, ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son, but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,” she dished. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years, and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Despite the drama, there are no hard feelings. In fact, it looks like KoKo appeared at Cait’s 71st birthday, putting the past behind them.

Caitlyn previously told In Touch she raised her six biological children and four stepchildren “to be independent” the reality star shared. “I’m like, ‘Wait remember me?’ like any parent does. But, to put it lightly, I’m so proud of all of the kids, between everybody, it’s 10 children, and every one of them has done extraordinary well.”