Spilling the tea on grandchild 19! Caitlyn Jenner revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her daughter and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner has told her the new name of her son, who was previously named Wolf Webster.

Since Kylie has yet to announce the new name of her second child, Caitlyn, 72, is keeping her lips sealed on the name too. However, she explained that she discussed the new name with the Kylie Skin founder “a lot.”

“When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name,'” Caitlyn said to Entertainment Tonight about the reason why her daughter decided to change her newborn son’s name.

Kylie welcomed her second child on February 2, 2022, with off-and-on again boyfriend Travis Scott. In a February 11 Instagram story, the 24-year-old reality star announced to fans that they named their son Wolf Webster.

Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Six weeks after the name reveal, the beauty mogul announced that they decided to change her son’s name. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The same day she announced the removal of the name Wolf, Kylie posted a YouTube video titled “To Our Son,” mimicking the pregnancy video she released with her daughter Stormi Webster. The video was filled with sweet messages from family members like Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner while also sharing intimate footage in the delivery room.

Although the name of baby number two has yet to be announced, Caitlyn gives the new name a thumbs up. “That’s Kylie’s decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good.”

The former Olympic gold medalist empathized with her daughter on how stressful naming a child can be. “I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself, and it’s very difficult,” she said.