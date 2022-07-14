Friendly exes! Caitlyn Jenner publicly supported her ex-spouse Kris Jenner in a rare social media tribute about her upcoming master class.

“This is so good,” the Secrets of My Life author, 72, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 14, above a reshared clip of Kris’ master class teaser trailer. “Congrats on this incredible master class!”

Before Caitlyn gave her ex the supportive shout-out, the famous momager, 66, shared the sneak peek of her new course.

“My @masterclass is now live!” Kris captioned an Instagram post that day. “I’m so excited to share my personal story with you all. I’ll tell you how I identified my vision and turned my family’s passions into successful businesses.”

Caitlyn’s nod for Kris comes as a surprise to some fans, as most weren’t sure how the exes were getting along nearly 10 years after they separated in 2013 following 22 years of marriage. They share daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

In August 2014, the Kardashians star began dating her current boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and the retired Olympian came out as transgender in April 2015.

“For all intents and purposes, I am a woman,” Caitlyn said at the time on ABC News’ 20/20. “I’ve been thinking about this day forever. My brain is much more female than it is male.”

Following her interview, several of the Kardashian-Jenner family members publicly showed their support for Caitlyn, including Kris.

“Not only was I able to call him my husband for 25 years and father of my children, I am now able to call him my hero,” she tweeted that month.

In November 2021, a source exclusively described to Life & Style the nature of Kris and Caitlyn’s relationship as “civil” and pointed out there was “no drama on [Kris’] part.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t “trying to have lunch, go shopping or be girlfriends” with the former athlete, the insider noted, adding, “That’s never going to happen. They talk a few times a month, if that. They don’t avoid each other, and there are plenty of family gatherings coming up that they’ll probably see each other.”

“Not to sound cruel, but Kris doesn’t have time for Caitlyn,” the source continued. “It’s pretty simple: Kris feel like she’s given Caitlyn a lot of good years. Caitlyn has certainly moved on with her life, and she wasn’t necessarily concerned with how Kris would cope. It took a lot of work on Kris’ part to disconnect — it wasn’t always easy for her.”

Nevertheless, the source pointed out that the “bitterness” between them following Caitlyn’s transition is now “water under the bridge.”