What a pro! Camila Cabello had more than just a nip slip on live TV. Her shirt flew open and exposed her right breast during an interview with BBC’s The One Show on Monday, June 7. She got up to show off a dance move and while tossing her hair back, took part of her blouse with it and showed that she wasn’t wearing a bra.

Camila appeared via a remote video and was asked by the hosts what her favorite Bam Bam dance was, in honor of her new single by the same name. She decided to show off the moves, and it was no match for her loose-fitting maroon patterned blouse. The singer had unbuttoned it halfway down her chest before getting her groove on.

As she threw her long brunette locks back with her hands, she accidentally caught the right shoulder of her blouse and pulled it back as well. Camila didn’t seem to realize she had fully exposed herself, saying, “Whoops, almost flashed you!” as the studio hosts blushed. She continued showing off her dance moves, describing the “step step step hip” pattern before eventually sitting back down and sweetly telling her interviewers, “I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

“Do you know what? There was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. I don’t know what I saw, there was a flash of something,” cohost Alex Jones reassured the “Havana” songstress.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise how calm and composed Camila was in dealing with her wardrobe malfunction. “Camila Cabello was a queen for the way she just recovered from that nip slip and carried on,” one fan wrote, while another tweeted, “Camila could not have played out that nip slip any cooler. Imagine your full-on nipple popping out during an interview on

@BBCTheOneShow?”

One woman added, “Proper felt for Camilo Cabello on @TheOneShowShow, but handled it like an absolute boss. Remember people, it’s just a nipple — we all got them @Camila_Cabello.” The “Never Be the Same” singer really did show how to deal with a potentially embarrassing situation and make it into no big deal with her calm and cool handling of it.

Camila was equally smooth when she finally broke her silence regarding her November 2021 split from fellow singer Shawn Mendes after nearly two and a half years together. “As I get older, the priorities shift,” the “Cry for Me” artist said in an interview with Zane Lowe on March 3, one day ahead “Bam Bam” dropping.

“And I feel that way for both of us,” she continued. “Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career and that’s okay … My focus really shifted.”