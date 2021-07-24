Summer nights in the city! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes looked as in love as ever as they enjoyed a date in New York City on Friday, July 23.

The couple dressed up for their night out on the town. Camila, 24, wore a trendy sleeveless mustard yellow midi dress with matching pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with dangling bauble earrings and a white handbag. Shawn, 22, looked cool in a pair of light wash denim jeans, white sneakers and a printed long-sleeve button-up shirt with several of the top buttons undone.

Camila and Shawn enjoyed a jazz show before heading to Bar Pitti for dinner. They held hands as they exited the club and headed to their car for a bite to eat.

The former Fifth Harmony singer was accompanied on her trip to NYC by her boyfriend, where she made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed her new song, “Don’t Go Yet” for the first time ever.

Camila and Shawn have been together since July 2019. Since then, the “Señorita” singers have been nearly inseparable and they self-quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

While self-isolation was make it or break it for most couples, the Cuba native and the “Stitches” singer are still going strong. But the Canada native recently revealed that he and Camila go through ups and downs just like any other couple.

On the June 28 episode of the “Man Enough” podcast, Shawn recalled a recent fight he had with the “Havana” singer. “I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive,” he said. “I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

The “Treat You Better” singer explained that his fear of “being evil” led to a “massive conversation” with Camila, after which they were able to grow. “I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me,” Shawn admitted. “And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.’”

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Shawn and Camila’s date night out!