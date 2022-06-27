Bikini babe! Candace Cameron Bure has proven that she knows how to rock a swimsuit.

The Full House alum doesn’t usually share photos of herself in swimwear, though she has given fans a look at her impressive physique on rare occasions.

In June 2022, Candace shared a handful of photos of herself in a green bikini while spending quality time with her husband, Valeri Bure. “He can take a bite outta me any day ❤️! Val and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary 🥂with our boys doing what we love most together; having fun in the sun☀️! Miami baby 🏖 we 💙 you,” she wrote alongside photos of the couple on paddleboards.

While Candace hasn’t shied away from showing off her toned body, she’s also been honest about the hard work she puts into her fitness routine. In September 2021, the Fuller House star opened up about how working out helps her mental health.

“I juggle, as we all do, a lot of plates,” Candace told The Salvation Army. “I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities. It can get really difficult.”

She shares three adult children, Natasha, Lev and Maksim, with Val.

“Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don’t exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression,” she explained during the interview. “That’s why I keep going. There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that.”

The California native regularly shares clips of her workouts on social media, while she also discussed exercising during a September 2019 interview with Parade. “I try to work out four to five times a week. I mix it up a lot, so it stays interesting to me,” she said at the time.

Noting that she likes to switch up her workouts by incorporating running, strength training, plyometrics, and HIIT, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant added, “I swear by push-ups: wide grip, tricep, dolphin, inclined, declined, you name it. My arms, shoulders, and back have really changed from constantly doing them.”

