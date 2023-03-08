Coming clean. Cara Delevingne admitted that she “was not OK” while opening up about her addiction struggles and sobriety journey.

While talking to Vogue for their cover story published on Wednesday, March 8, Cara, 30, explained how seeing scary paparazzi photos and videos of herself in September 2022 made her realize that she was in a “bad” place.

“At that point, there was a lot of people who were very worried, understandably so,” she said, referring to photos of her behaving erratically and walking barefoot while at an airport. “But I wasn’t really worried, though … but that is the nature of the disease.”

Cara added, “That is what addiction is.”

The model explained that she eventually realized she needed to enter a 12-step program to work through her addiction struggles instead of doing a “quick fix” that would not “fully” help her.

“All I knew is if I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid,” the Only Murders in the Building actress told the outlet.

After she called the experience “scary,” Cara revealed that “treatment was the best thing” for her. “It was always something I was very scared of, but I think I needed that community,” she shared. “I needed that support group.”

Cara went on to share insight into what her new sober lifestyle looks like.

“I’m enjoying [sobriety]. It’s one of my favorite things to, like, go out and dance and have a good time but actually have, like, deep conversations and connections with people,” the London native explained. She also noted that she prefers to use the term “healing” instead “recovery” because working on her sobriety is something that she’s “constantly doing.”

Cara credited therapy, yoga and ongoing treatment for helping her remain sober for the past four months.

SYSPEO/SIPA/Shutterstock

“This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much. People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh, look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it,’” she said. “And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

The ​Suicide Squad actress concluded the topic by acknowledging that she still has work ahead of her in her sobriety journey. “Of course I want things to be instant — I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly — but I’ve had to dig deeper,” Cara shared.