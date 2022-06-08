Cara Delevingne is in a new romance, and she appears to be absolutely crazy about British singer-songwriter Minke. The two were photographed putting on a PDA show at Portofino, Italy’s Hotel Splendido on Tuesday, June 7. The pair were walking the grounds near the pool area when they stopped, and Cara held Minke’s face as she passionately kissed her new lady.

The model-turned-actress, 29, pulled the singer — real name Leah Mason — in tight for a long smooch. After they finished, the two looked deep into each other’s eyes before Cara turned to hold Minke’s hand as the pair kept going on their leafy stroll.

It’s unclear how long the ladies have been together. Cara’s last serious relationship was with actress Ashley Benson, but that ended in April 2020 after two years.

The Carnival Row star has been open in the past about how she’s tried to remain friendly with her famous exes, who also include Miley Cyrus, Michelle Rodriguez, St. Vincent and Paris Jackson.

“I don’t feel like I’ve ever left a relationship so f—ked up that it’s been like, ‘I never want to speak to that person again,'” she told Cosmopolitan in June 2021, adding, “I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean? I want to see them grow, see them happy.”

Cara then said that her breakup with Ashley during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic was “the most trying time,” adding that it “really makes or breaks you.” The Life in a Year star explained that the lockdowns “made me deal with it more, which was harder … or better. I don’t know. Everything is magnified in a pandemic.”

The actress’ next onscreen role will likely have her kissing one of Hollywood’s hottest women. She’s appearing as good friend Selena Gomez‘s love interest in season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, which drops on Hulu on June 28. She plays sophisticated art dealer Alice who becomes involved with Selena’s Mabel.

Alice puts Mabel “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began,” show creator John Hoffman teased to Vanity Fair in a May 5 interview, adding, “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.'”

