So much yes! Cara Delevingne is set to play Selena Gomez’s love interest during season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Moreover, the ladies have “amazing” on-screen chemistry, according to series showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman.

“It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world,’” John gushed to Vanity Fair about the U.K. native, 29, and the “Bad Liar” singer’s performance.

Cara’s character, an art gallery owner named Alice, will help Mabel, played by Selena, 29, get “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began,” the Hulu showrunner teases.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

However, it’s not completely smooth sailing. Their budding romance causes things to get “a little bit rough” between Mabel and her podcast costs — Oliver, played by Martin Short, and Steve Martin’s character Charles.

The former Disney kid and model being close friends in real life helped their onscreen chemistry, and John said it was “amazing” watching them act together.

In addition to Cara, season 2 of Only Murders will feature other famous faces. Amy Schumer will also appear as a “slightly unbearable version of herself” as she moves into the penthouse where Sting formerly resided during the first season. Shirley MacLaine scored a starring role as Bunny’s mother. Don’t forget, season 1 concluded with Bunny being found dead in Mabel’s apartment after the group solved Tim Kono’s murder.

Fans are ecstatic to see Selena and Cara share the small screen. The ladies have been friends for years and have even sparked romance rumors in the past. The “Wolves” singer told PrideSource she “didn’t mind” the speculation.

“I loved it,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said about the Suicide Squad actress. ”Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

When the publication asked Selena if she’d ever questioned her sexuality, she responded, “Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are. I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely. I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that.”

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on June 28.