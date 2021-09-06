Welcome to the world! Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their second child together on September 4, 2021.

The “Please Me” artist, 28, shared a photo via Instagram on Monday, September 6, that showed her and Offset, 29, lovingly looking at their baby, who was mostly covered, wrapped in a blue blanket in the hospital. She used a blue heart, dinosaur and teddy bear emojis in the caption.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper hasn’t been shy about sharing her experiences during her pregnancy. Cardi proudly debuted her growing baby bump at the BET Awards in June 2021 and shared plenty of gorgeous maternity photos and sweet (and sometimes wild) home videos on Instagram leading up to the birth.

“#2,” Cardi captioned one of her maternity photos shared on Instagram. She followed up with a second post, “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

The New York native shared videos documenting her pregnancy, including her and Offset’s first child together, three-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, looking like she’s ready to take on the role of big sister!

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re three years apart … just like me and [my sister, Hennessy Carolina],” the Grammy Award winner wrote on Instagram. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

According to the “Bad and Boujee” rapper, Cardi is also a dedicated stepmother to his three other children, Kalea, Kody and Jordan.

“My other kids who ain’t hers … [she] gives them love the same way,” the Migos member told Ellen DeGeneres in June 2021. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” Cardi told Vogue after the birth of Kulture. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller… It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

It’s clear that her new bundle of joy is joining a family that is already filled with plenty of love.