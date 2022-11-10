Although some reports have implied that Anthony wants to investigate the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, a source close to Anthony told People in January 2021 that’s not the case. “That’s a closed chapter in her life,” said the insider. “She’s not starting a company to get answers about Caylee.”

Instead, Anthony wants to help other people who are facing serious legal charges. “She knows what it’s like to be accused of something that she didn’t do,” the source said. “She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice.”

Casey Anthony Is Set to Star in a Documentary About Her Life

Anthony announced she was working on a film about her life after the death of Caylee in June 2019. “Yes, I drank and carried on like nothing happened. The movie is called As I Was Told because I’d done what I was told to do. I had to put on a fake persona throughout those 31 days,” Anthony said to the Daily Mail about what to expect to see in her movie.

In September 2020, a source told People that the movie “just hasn’t really gotten off the ground.” They added, “And then the Coronavirus became a thing and stopped any momentum that the film had. It’s effectively dead.”

After the film project fell through, Anthony set her sights on another way to share her story. She was “getting ready to tell her truth” by participating in a TV documentary about her life, People reported in April 2022.

However, an insider exclusively told In Touch in May 2022 that Anthony will go “through with the documentary” only if it will “be on her terms.” “And if things aren’t going the way she wants, I’m sure she wouldn’t hesitate to pull out,” the source added.

The insider added that Anthony has been approached with several opportunities to share her side of the story. “First she was going to write a book, now there’s this talk of a documentary. She gets offers all the time but turns them all down,” they explained. “She tells people she just wants to get on with her life and doesn’t want any media attention. But many people think deep down she wants to set the record straight.”

In November 2022, Peacock announced the premiere of its limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. The three-part series marks the first time Anthony will give an on-camera interview about the trial and her acquittal. It will feature her personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense’s evidence to give viewers a never-before-seen look into both sides of the trial. It’s set to air on November 29, 2022.

Casey Anthony Is Dating and Partying Again

After years of trying to stay out of the public eye, Anthony was spotted out and about for the first time in 2019. “She believes she has done her penance,” a separate source close to Anthony told People. “And now she’s partying. She’s dating around, meeting new people and finally creating a social life.”

Although Anthony was trying to mingle once again, she isn’t ready to “settle down.” Anthony began dating a man a couple of years ago but things fizzled out, the source shared, adding, “That’s not what she’s looking for now.”

In August 2021, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Anthony had “been gambling at underground poker games and partying nonstop.”

“Casey goes to these poker parties after dark,” another insider who played cards with Anthony shared. “She meets up with six or eight of her friends and they all sit around a table covered in a green cloth with cards in their hands and drinking beer.”

They said Anthony seems like a “real risk-taker and thrill-seeker,” adding, “Poker makes her feel alive, and that’s why she likes to gamble! I have no idea where she gets the money from because as far as I know, she doesn’t have a proper job.”

Casey Wants More Kids

“For a long time she was like ‘no way,'” a third source told People in October 2018 in regards to having more children. “But time has changed that, and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”

However, Casey’s father, George Anthony, expressed that thought made him nervous. “Knowing now that she could potentially be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time.”

Casey’s Case Still Haunts Some Jurors

One of the male jurors spoke out about how his decision to acquit Anthony still impacted him 10 years later. “I think now if I were to do it over again, I’d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter,” he told People on May 20, 2021. “At least that. Or child abuse. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, and I didn’t stand up for what I believed in at the time.”

Where Does Casey Anthony Live?

As of 2017, Anthony is still seemingly living in South Florida with Patrick McKenna, a private detective who worked as the lead investigator on her case in the 2011 trial in the death of her daughter. McKenna is also known for his work on the O.J. Simpson case, the former NFL star who was charged and later acquitted in the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

In August 2021, a source exclusively told In Touch that Anthony’s West Palm Beach neighbors “want her out” of their community.

“It’s a nice, tight-knit area, and most of the people that live here are successful professionals with families and young children. I’m terrified of Casey. Everyone I know in my neighborhood is,” the insider added.

Anthony makes her presence in the neighborhood known. She’s been seen “driving around,” as well as at the gym.

Do Casey’s Parents Support Her?

In a rare interview on Investigation Discovery’s Crime Scene Confidential, Anthony’s mother, Cindy Anthony, reunited with an investigator who helped recover the body of her granddaughter.

“I know you guys didn’t want to leave until you found every single [bone],” she told Alina Burroughs in the March 2022 clip. “It means a lot.”

Alina told People, “I didn’t know how Cindy was going to react to me,” she admitted. “I mean, I was a prosecution witness, so she could’ve seen me as someone who wanted to lock her daughter up. But she was very gracious. And I think in some ways, the interview gave her some closure.”

Keep scrolling below to see recent photos of Casey Anthony.