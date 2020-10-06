Taking the next steps. Cassie Randolph filed a police report against ex-boyfriend and former Bachelor star Colton Underwood, just months after she was granted a restraining order against him.

Randolph, 25, visited the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, October 5, where she claimed Underwood, 28, placed a tracking device in her car following their breakup in May, TMZ reported. She made the same allegation against him when she filed her request for the restraining order in September.

“It was her intention to first try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect,” Randolph’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told the outlet in a statement. “We are confident this is possible.”

The speech pathologist filed the police report just one day before she and Underwood are due in court on Tuesday, October 6.

Instagram

As In Touch previously confirmed, Randolph filed for a restraining order against the former NFL star for “domestic violence prevention” on September 11. Along with the tracking device to monitor her location, Randolph accused Underwood of stalking her, harassing her via text messages and showing up randomly at her apartment and parents’ home where they had previously hunkered down together while he battled coronavirus in March.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the former tight end sent Randolph a series of unsettling text messages after their split. The Bachelorette alum claimed his ex “hurt [him] beyond words” and left him “feeling like a fool.” Underwood also allegedly slammed Randolph for being “a selfish person who isn‘t ready to be loved,” and accused her of being “shady.” In another message, he apologized and said he felt “lost.”

The restraining order was granted on September 14 and Underwood was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph as well as her home, car and workplace. He is also not allowed to contact her. In response to Randolph’s claims, Underwood’s rep previously told Us Weekly, “As this is a legal matter, we cannot provide any comments at this time.”

The Huntington Beach, California native and Underwood met during season 23 of ABC’s reality TV dating show, The Bachelor. She accepted his final rose during the season finale in March 2019. But after less than two years together, Randolph realized Underwood “was not the guy for her,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch shortly after the restraining order was granted. Underwood “just couldn’t handle her breaking up with him,” the source added.