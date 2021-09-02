A baby makes six! Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and Tyler Baltierra are getting used to a new family dynamic after the birth of their fourth child, Rya Rose Baltierra.

The Conquering Chaos authors are surrounded by precious girls in their Michigan abode following the arrival of baby Rya on August 28.

Tyler and Catelynn hinted this might be their last bundle of joy while announcing her name on September 2, calling her their “fourth and final little princess.”

“Mom, baby, and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her,” the new mom gushed to Celebuzz, revealing their other daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, “are over the moon!” Catelynn added, “We are blessed beyond belief.”

Fans will get to see the couple’s latest pregnancy journey on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres on September 7. In addition to kids Rya, Novalee and Vaeda, Tyler and Catelynn welcomed a daughter Carly, 12, who they placed for adoption on 16 & Pregnant in 2009.

The lovebirds later tied the knot in August 2015 and recently celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary. Catelynn took to Instagram to honor the occasion with a throwback photo captured on the very day they exchanged their vows.

“Happy 6th anniversary to the love of my life and soulmate!!!!” she gushed. “I look forward to the rest of our years together with our beautiful family.”

Catelynn and Tyler have proven to be a force together time and time again. They leaned on each other after suffering a pregnancy loss in December 2020, and in February 2021, they found out they were expecting their rainbow baby, which was just the news for which they were hoping.

The reality TV duo have certainly dealt with their fair share of relationship and personal struggles over the years, but she previously told In Touch exclusively that rumors of them getting a divorce are far-fetched.

“I’m not a hundred percent sure [why split rumors keep swirling],” Catelynn said in January 2021. “I don’t know if it’s because people really just can’t believe that we are actually this happy together or that relationships like this exist.”

Scroll down to see photos of Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter Rya Rose!